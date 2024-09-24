Aston Villa boss Unai Emery has handed Chelsea and Newcastle United a boost in their pursuit of Jhon Duran as the Spanish tactician has remained open to offloading the striker when the transfer window reopens despite his goal-laden start to the season at Villa Park, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Colombia international has been in potent form during the early stages of the campaign, having found the back of the net four times in just 161 minutes of action, and his exploits in the final third of the pitch have played a key role in the Villans notching four Premier League wins from their opening five clashes.

Villa allowed teenage midfielder Omari Kellyman to complete a £19million switch to Chelsea during the summer transfer window, with Ian Maatsen eventually heading in the opposite direction in a separate deal, but the domestic rivals could be involved in further negotiations in the coming months.

Blues Refusing to Rule Out Fresh Duran Move

Striker has attracted widespread interest thanks to potent form

Chelsea have refused to rule out the possibility of making a fresh move for Duran in 2025, according to GMS sources, while Newcastle are threatening to provide competition and Serie A heavyweights AC Milan have emerged as a new suitor after being put on red alert thanks to his goalscoring form.

Although the striker is attracting attention during the early stages of the season, Villa are in a strong negotiating position and under no pressure to sell for less than their valuation as he will still have three-and-a-half years remaining on his £30,000-per-week contract by the time the transfer window reopens in January.

GMS sources have been informed that Emery is open to cashing in on Duran, despite highlighting that he can make an impact off the bench, as he is likely to struggle to displace Ollie Watkins from his current employers' starting line-up and there have been no suggestions that he is in line to be rewarded with fresh terms at this stage.

Jhon Duran's statistical averages per 90 minutes in the Premier League this season compared to Ollie Watkins Jhon Duran Ollie Watkins Shots 6.67 3.25 Aerial duels won 4.67 1.00 Shots on target 3.33 1.50 Goals 2.67 0.75 Expected goals 1.40 0.78 Shot-creating actions 1.33 1.25 Statistics correct as of 24/09/2024

Chelsea were given permission to open discussions over personal terms with the 20-year-old when they were keen to strike a deal during the summer, but they opted against pushing ahead with the move due to being unwilling to meet his price tag as head coach Enzo Maresca went in search of giving his squad a makeover.

The west Londoners valued Duran at less than £30million, GMS sources have learned, but they will have to put an increased amount of cash on the negotiating table if they want to beat the likes of Newcastle and AC Milan to a deal as Villa are on course to stick to their £40million demands in January.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jhon Duran has scored 29 goals over the course of his senior club career, while he has chalked up a further 10 assists along the way

Emery Would Want Duran Funds Reinvested

Spanish tactician aware Colombian may push for more regular starts

GMS sources have been told that Emery is open to overseeing Duran's departure provided the incoming funds are reinvested into the squad, but he is not actively seeking a buyer as Villa like the idea of keeping him for the entire season before reassessing their stance in the summer.

The Villans forked out £18million when they signed the South American from Major League Soccer outfit Chicago Fire in January 2023, and they are aware that they are in line to make a significant profit if he moves onto pastures new as his value is protected thanks to him already being on a long-term contract.

Emery sees Duran's potential and existing talent, GMS sources understand, but he has refused to rule out selling him due to accepting that he may still want to embark on a fresh challenge to secure more regular starts after initially agreeing personal terms with West Ham United in the summer only for Villa to reject a succession of proposals.

Suitors felt that the early-season high-flyers' demands were lofty during the transfer window, but they are adamant that his goals record since the season got underway shows that they were right to hold out for £40million, and they will not entertain bids which fall below that figure in the winter.

GMS recently reported that Chelsea showed late interest in Duran before last month's deadline, alongside Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Brighton & Hove Albion talent Evan Ferguson, but he ended up remaining at Villa Park and has shown why he was in-demand for a number of months.

