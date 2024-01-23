Highlights Aston Villa are targeting Elfsborg goalkeeper Hakon Valdimarsson in a £1.7m deal, as they aim to strengthen their squad in a bid to secure Champions League qualification at Villa Park.

The Villans have already made one signing in the 2024 winter transfer window, following the acquisition of 18-year-old right-back Kosta Nedeljkovic, and are also in talks to bring Middlesbrough forward Morgan Rogers to the club.

Competition for Valdimarsson is high, with other clubs closely monitoring the potential deal. Villa will continue working on attempting to secure the talented goalkeeper, but must make room in Unai Emery's squad by selling players.

Aston Villa are “working on” a deal to sign Elfsborg goalkeeper Hakon Valdimarsson in the final days of the 2024 winter window, as transfer expert Fabrizio Romano exclusively tells GIVEMESPORT about a £1.7m offer at Villa Park.

The Villans have enjoyed a fantastic start to the 2023/24 campaign under Unai Emery and are prepared to back him as they aim to achieve qualification for next season’s Champions League.

Villa have already dipped into the winter transfer window and could look to recruit more young talent as they seek to develop Emery’s side into one of Europe’s hottest prospects. Valdimarsson has developed a reputation as one of the continent's most sought-after young goalkeepers and could be excited about the potential of a move to the Premier League.

Villa looking at Valdimarsson signing after Kosta Nedeljkovic deal

After an impressive end to the 2022/23 season and conducting exceptional business during the 2023 summer transfer market, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that Aston Villa are flying high in the Premier League. Emery welcomed additions such as Youri Tielemans, Pau Torres, and Nicolo Zaniolo to the West Midlands as he looked to build a side capable of improving on the previous campaign’s seventh-placed finish.

In July 2023, the Villans broke their club record by signing Bayer Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby in a £51.9m deal. However, Villa are unlikely to spend huge sums this winter after Emery revealed the club are working hard to remain within the Premier League’s Financial Fair Play limits (via BirminghamLive):

“We are trying to keep to Financial Fair Play while holding on to the best players in our squad. But of course, we are not closed off to selling someone if a very good offer comes in, and it gives us the possibility to improve our FFP position. But we are going to work with respect to the rules. However, we must be sure we do not lose our potential as a team, even if we have to sell some players.”

Villa have already announced the signing of Crvena Zvezda right-back Kosta Nedeljkovic, who arrives at Villa Park for an undisclosed fee. The 18-year-old will spend the remainder of the 2023/24 campaign on loan at his former club before being assessed by Emery in the summer.

Meanwhile, the MailOnline hints that the one-time European Cup winners could continue to sign young talent, with Emery targeting a move for Elfsborg’s Valdimarsson. However, the report claims Villa must let players leave and clear room in the squad before making further signings.

Hakon Valdimarsson - 2023 stats Appearances 29 Goals conceded 22 Clean sheets 14 Minutes played 2549 Red cards 1 Stats according to Transfermarkt

Fabrizio Romano - Aston Villa could ‘keep working’ on Valdimarsson deal

Romano has revealed there is “big competition” for Aston Villa if they want to sign Valdimarsson this winter. The Italian journalist claims that “other clubs” are closely monitoring any potential deal. Romano told GIVEMESPORT:

“For Valdimarsson, there is big competition. Aston Villa are working on that. They offered a bit more than €2m [£1.7m] to Elfsborg. He's a talented goalkeeper, so he's one of the players they are scouting for the present and future. I think they will keep working on that one. There is also Copenhagen, who can offer guaranteed playing time and other clubs are keeping a close eye on the deal. So, that is going to be one to watch.”

Aston Villa have yet to make their first senior signing of 2024, and the Premier League’s restrictions could mean they must wait until the summer as they scour for more talent. Emery hopes the club have enough funds to make one marquee addition as they prepare to delve into the latter stages of the FA Cup and Europa Conference League.

Romano has also told GIVEMESPORT (22nd January) that Aston Villa want Middlesbrough forward Morgan Rogers to be their main signing of the winter. The Championship outfit insist they want to keep the 21-year-old, and a transfer saga could drag on into the final hours of the window.

Villa have already had two bids for Rogers rejected by Middlesbrough, who impressed Emery in the sides’ meeting in the FA Cup Third Round on 6th January. Rogers has contributed a combined 15 goals and assists for the second-tier side since the beginning of the 2023/24 season and has established himself as a key player for Michael Carrick.

Emery’s side switch their focus back to the FA Cup when they take on Chelsea in the fourth round on 26th January. Villa then conclude the month when they host Newcastle United in the Premier League on the 30th, hoping to avenge their 5-1 defeat at St. James’ Park on the opening weekend of the 2023/24 campaign.