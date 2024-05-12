Highlights Aston Villa have a chance of coming out on top in the battle to acquire Crystal Palace talisman Michael Olise ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

Manchester United, Arsenal and Newcastle United are also among the France under-21 international's suitors as they prepare for the summer transfer window.

Respected journalist Ben Jacobs understands that Villa will have to green-light departures before being able to make a move for Olise.

Aston Villa are 'dark horses' in the race to land Michael Olise when the transfer window reopens in the coming weeks, but journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT that boss Unai Emery could be forced to sanction outgoings from Villa Park before attempting to strike a deal with Crystal Palace.

The Villans showed plenty of ambition last summer, when Moussa Diaby became the Midlands outfit's most expensive acquisition in their history by completing a £51.9million switch from Bayer Leverkusen, and they are on course to book a place in next season's Champions League thanks to pulling clear of Tottenham Hotspur in the hunt for a top four spot in the Premier League.

Although Villa will be going into the final stages of the campaign looking to recover from the setback of failing to reach the Europa Conference League final, thanks to their semi-final loss to Olympiacos denying them the opportunity to win their first continental title since 1982, Emery has been making recruitment plans with president of football operations Monchi.

Villans Adamant They Can Fight off Competition for Olise

Villa are confident of beating Premier League rivals Arsenal and Manchester United to Olise's signature during the summer, according to FootballTransfers, as they would be able to offer regular game time and an opportunity to test himself in the Champions League for the first time in his career.

The report suggests that the winger, who went into the weekend having found the back of the net nine times and registered a further four assists this season, is desperate to compete in Europe's elite club competition but will only entertain leaving Palace if he is given assurances over his involvement in the forthcoming campaign.

Olise's arrival would provide the likes of Leon Bailey and Diaby with stiff competition for a regular starting berth, but Newcastle United have rekindled their interest ahead of the summer window opening for business, meaning Villa have even more hurdles to overcome in the fight to reach an agreement.

Michael Olise's statistical averages per 90 minutes this season compared to Leon Bailey and Moussa Diaby Michael Olise Leon Bailey Moussa Diaby Shot-creating actions 6.31 4.14 3.11 Shots 3.93 2.27 2.21 Key passes 2.70 2.23 1.89 Shots on target 1.39 0.82 0.86 Goals 0.74 0.45 0.27 Expected goals 0.38 0.28 0.27 Statistics correct as of 10/05/2024

Emery will have to move quickly if he wants to land the France under-21 international as transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Manchester United have been convinced that triggering his £60million release clause would be shrewd business after he has shone in his current surroundings.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Michael Olise registered six shots during Crystal Palace's 4-0 win over Manchester United earlier this week, matching his highest tally of attempts in a Premier League fixture this season

Ben Jacobs - Emery Will Not be in Position to Land Olise Straightaway

Although Jacobs has refused to rule out the possibility of Villa welcoming Olise to the Midlands in the coming months, he understands that Emery and Monchi will have to raise cash by sanctioning departures before they are able to splash the cash as they were big-spenders less than 12 months ago.

The respected journalist is aware that the Villans will not be in a position to stump up the cash for the 22-year-old - who has been described as a 'superstar' by Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher - as soon as the transfer window reopens, despite qualifying for the Champions League resulting in them being in line for a financial reward, but they are firmly in the hunt to lure him away from Palace.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT:

"Aston Villa could well be a dark horse to come in for Michael Olise. But Villa may have to sell before they can buy because they had a big spend in the last financial year. "Champions League football will help, but it comes with squad bonuses and the need for depth. It comes with costs as well as a windfall, so Villa may not just be able to drop £60million or £65million on Olise. "It is an interesting one because there are a lot of clubs circling around Olise."

Emery Unlikely to Up Ante for Williams Due to Salary Expectations

Villa have been put off making a move for Nico Williams because of his wage demands, according to 90min, and his lucrative expectations have resulted in a summer switch to the Premier League becoming less likely as Chelsea have also decided to begin looking at alternative options.

The report suggests that the Athletic Bilbao talisman is holding out for an increase on his current pay package, with him currently pocketing more than £172,000-per-week, but Emery is unlikely to firm up his interest due to being aware that the Villans will also need to part with a significant fee.

All statistics courtesy of FBref and WhoScored