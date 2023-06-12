Aston Villa boss Unai Emery is 'definitely' interested in tempting Manchester City star Aymeric Laporte to Villa Park, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

After booking the Villans' place in next season's Europa Conference League, Emery is eager to bolster his squad during the summer window.

Aston Villa transfer news - Aymeric Laporte

According to 90min, Villa have held discussions ahead of potentially looking to test Manchester City's resolve with a bid for Laporte.

The report suggests the Spain international - along with Villarreal defender Pau Torres - is on Emery's transfer shopping list, and he could be available for £40million after growing frustrated at a lack of regular action with the Champions League winners.

Villa have potentially been boosted in their pursuit as it has emerged that Manchester City are willing to offload Laporte if a replacement heads to the Etihad Stadium.

But the Midlands side are facing competition from Tottenham Hotspur as the north Londoners have already enquired over the 29-year-old's availability.

However, both clubs could miss out on acquiring Laporte's services as respected journalist Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that a move overseas could be on the cards if his Manchester City career comes to an end.

What has Dean Jones said about Laporte?

Jones understands that Laporte, who has been described as 'exceptional' by Manchester City chief Pep Guardiola, is among a number of central defenders Emery has earmarked as potential Villa recruits.

But the transfer insider has doubts over whether the former Athletic Bilbao man will be open to sealing a move to Villa Park.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: "There's definitely interest. There are a few options that Villa are looking at.

"Laporte is obviously potentially leaving Manchester City this summer, so that makes sense. Whether he would be willing to step down to Aston Villa remains to be seen."

Would Laporte be a good signing for Villa?

Sofascore data highlights that Laporte averaged 2.5 clearances per 90 minutes as Manchester City were crowned the 2022/23 Premier League champions.

In fact, he more than played his part as Guardiola's side completed a memorable treble - thanks to also getting their hands on the Champions League and FA Cup - making 24 appearances along the way.

Manchester City paid a club-record fee of £57million for Laporte when he joined in January 2018, but there could be a deal to be done ahead of next season.

That is because the centre-half only has two years remaining on his £130,000-per-week contract, so the Citizens are running out of time to cash in.

Laporte has an abundance of Premier League experience, thanks to making 120 appearances in the competition, and he would undoubtedly bolster Villa's backline.