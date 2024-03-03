Highlights Arsenal's interest in Douglas Luiz has Villa fans on edge, as the Brazilian's exceptional form attracts European clubs.

Villa have rejected previous bids for Luiz, indicating a high transfer fee would be needed to secure his departure.

Despite interest from Arsenal, Villa are unlikely to easily part with Luiz given his integral role in Unai Emery's squad.

Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz is enjoying an impressive season with the Midlands club, and journalist Dean Jones has now told GIVEMESPORT that the supporters at Villa Park will be worried about losing the Brazilian, with Arsenal showing an interest in securing his signature.

Unai Emery has helped transform the Villans from a side who were battling towards the foot of the Premier League to a team competing for Champions League places. Luiz has been a key figure in the Spanish manager's starting XI, and his performances are starting to turn the heads of clubs around Europe.

Villa have previously rejected multiple offers for the former Manchester City midfielder, and his value has drastically risen since then. It would likely take a hefty fee for any interested party to convince the Midlands outfit to part ways, but Emery and his recruitment team should be braced for offers in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Villa to demand hefty fee for Luiz amid Arsenal interest

Back in 2022, north London side Arsenal saw three bids rejected for Luiz, with the final offer coming in at around £25m. It was always going to be tricky for the Gunners to secure his signature for such a small fee, and it would be even more difficult a couple of years down the line with Luiz progressing immensely as a player. However, Mikel Arteta's side do remain interested in prising him away from Villa Park.

Douglas Luiz - vs Aston Villa Premier League squad 2023/24 (10-12-23) Output Squad rank Overall rating 7.23 2nd Goals 9 2nd Assists 4 =3rd Yellow cards 6 =2nd Shots per game 1.8 2nd Pass success rate 89.6% 6th Average passes per game 60.2 4th Tackles per game 1.9 2nd Fouled per game 1.2 4th Correct as of 01/03/2024

Ahead of the January transfer window, journalist Ben Jacobs revealed to GIVEMESPORT that Luiz was at the top of Arsenal's shortlist. However, a move failed to materialise, with Emery unwilling to offload one of his key stars in the middle of the season. Jacobs also told GIVEMESPORT that Villa's valuation of Luiz was effectively a British record transfer, with the Midlands club wanting around £100m to allow him to depart.

Whether Villa would be willing to offload Luiz in the summer transfer window, when they have plenty of time to replace him, remains to be seen, but you'd imagine they'll be demanding a similar figure at the end of the campaign. The Brazilian is a key cog in Emery's system, and losing him could be catastrophic.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Only 13 players in the Premier League have more goals than Douglas Luiz this season.

Dean Jones - Villa fans nervous about Luiz

Jones has suggested that Villa fans will be starting to get nervous ahead of the summer transfer window in terms of being able to hold on to Luiz. The journalist adds that Arsenal have a level of interest in the midfielder. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

"It's definitely getting to the stage where as a Villa fan, I think you'd be feeling a little bit nervous about the next transfer window in terms of holding on to Douglas Luiz. Arsenal definitely have a level of interest in him. I'm not convinced he's their top target at this moment in time. But I don't also think that lists and preferences matter at this stage of the season when you're preparing for a window that doesn't open until June. So Douglas Luiz is undoubtedly proving himself to be one of the best players in the league in that role. The pathway that he's had in the game proves that he's got deep-lying credentials in the game as well. He's just fully making the most of them at the moment. So yeah, I think that there will be a little bit of uncertainty about Douglas Luiz right now, and that will only be growing as we get towards the summer."

Emery receives major injury boost

Over the last four games prior to their trip to Luton Town, Villa had lost two and were in danger of slipping down the Premier League table. Their dip in form coincided with the unavailability of defender Ezri Konsa, who has been out of action in recent weeks.

However, the Villans received a major boost ahead of their trip to Luton Town on the weekend. Konsa was spotted back in training and made his return to the starting XI on Saturday, helping Emery's men pick up a vital three points in a 3-2 win.

All stats courtesy of WhoScored and FBref