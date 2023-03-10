Aston Villa boss Unai Emery 'doesn't trust' Lucas Digne and there is uncertainty over the Frenchman's future at Villa Park, journalist Pete O'Rourke has told GIVEMESPORT.

Emery, who was appointed as the Villans' head coach last October, will be handed another opportunity to freshen up his squad when the transfer window reopens in the summer.

Aston Villa transfer news - Lucas Digne

According to Football Insider, Villa were willing to listen to offers for Digne in January despite only being at the club for 12 months.

The report suggests Emery gave the green light for the Midlands outfit to cash-in on the left-back after completing the £13.3million acquisition of Alex Moreno from La Liga side Real Betis.

Although Digne remained at Villa beyond the winter deadline, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor recently told GIVEMESPORT that a summer move could be on the cards as it appears that Emery is not convinced by the 29-year-old.

Villa saw off competition from Chelsea, Newcastle United and West Ham United when they signed the former Paris Saint-Germain man from Premier League rivals Everton in a deal worth up to £25million last year.

Digne is currently on a contract worth £160,000-per-week, which is not due to expire until the summer of 2026.

What has Pete O'Rourke said about Digne?

O'Rourke believes Emery does not fully trust Digne and that was a key reason for Villa drafting in Moreno during the early stages of 2023.

The journalist feels there is a strong possibility of the full-back moving onto pastures new in the coming months.

O'Rourke told GIVEMESPORT: "Obviously, they brought Moreno in from Real Betis during the January transfer window. That was one of Unai Emery's first signings.

"There are question marks over Lucas Digne's long-term future at Aston Villa. It seems Unai Emery maybe doesn't trust him, like previous managers such as Steven Gerrard."

Should Villa sell Digne in the summer?

FBref statistics show that January arrival Moreno has averaged more tackles and blocks per 90 minutes than Digne this season.

With that being the case, it may be wise for Emery to offload Digne, who has racked up close to 150 Premier League appearances, if he wants to make Villa more difficult for opponents to break down.

Digne was particularly poor when he came on as a substitute during the recent defeat to Arsenal, with Sofascore handing him a 5.8 match rating after failing to make a single tackle, interception, clearance or block.

The ex-Barcelona man has been handed nine starts by Emery, but it seems that he sees Moreno as his first-choice option in the long-term.

Although Digne has racked up 55 goal contributions over the course of his club career, the upcoming transfer window may be the ideal time for Villa to cash-in.