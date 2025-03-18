Aston Villa head coach Unai Emery is putting pressure on the hierarchy to tie up a permanent deal for Marco Asensio after quickly becoming a key part of his plans since completing a loan switch from Paris Saint-Germain to Villa Park during the winter transfer window, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Villans already know that they will have to fork out £40million if they want to take advantage of the option to buy Marcus Rashford at the end of the season, thanks to the terms written into his initial temporary switch from Premier League rivals Manchester United, but they are showing ambition for the summer.

Although Donyell Malan has also provided a fresh attacking presence since his mid-season arrival in a move worth up to £27.7million from Bundesliga heavyweights Borussia Dortmund, Emery has set his sights on ensuring that Asensio will be among his options heading into the 2025/26 campaign.

Villans Set to Hold Negotiations Over Asensio

Loan deal does not include option or obligation to buy 29-year-old

Emery is pushing members of the Aston Villa hierarchy and recruitment department to seal a deal which will see Asensio remain in his current surroundings beyond the end of the season, according to GMS sources, meaning negotiations are set to be held with PSG as there is not an option or obligation to buy him at the end of his loan.

The three-time Champions League winner has made a telling impact during his spell in the Midlands, leading to pundit Matthew Upson describing him as 'world-class', and there is determination to make sure he does not return to the Parc des Princes ahead of the 2025/26 campaign.

GMS sources have been informed that Emery is demanding Aston Villa to strike when the opportunity arises, having seen Asensio immediately adjust to the rigours of Premier League action, and there is an awareness that bagging a European qualification spot will make him even more tempted to extend his stay.

Influential figures are impressed with the 29-year-old Spain international's performances since his mid-season arrival, particularly after he was limited to just 626 minutes of Ligue 1 action earlier in the campaign, and there is hope that the Villans can profit from him not being at the forefront of his parent club's plans.

Aston Villa are concerned that it will be difficult to pre-agree a deal with PSG as his form could lead to his price tag altering, GMS sources have learned, but they are keen to book their place in next term's Champions League and make it irresistible for him to remain on board for the long-term.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Marco Asensio registered three shots, hit the woodwork and scored twice despite only being on the pitch for 45 minutes when Aston Villa sealed a victory over Club Brugge in their Champions League round of 16 second leg last week

Asensio Enjoying Life in Current Surroundings

Spain international impressing coaching staff with attitude

GMS sources have been told there is confidence that Asensio is enjoying life on and off the pitch in England, which will allow Aston Villa to become increasingly optimistic about their chances of being able to get a permanent deal over the line, while members of the coaching staff have been impressed by his attitude and personality behind the scenes.

The playmaker was voted the Villans' player of the month for February - having grabbed braces against Chelsea and Cardiff City - and Emery is urging key decision-makers to enter discussions with Champions League quarter-final opponents PSG as the former Real Madrid man would be a pivotal part of his future plans.

Aston Villa are hopeful that Asensio is enjoying his time in England so much that he does not want to return to France or consider a move elsewhere, GMS sources understand, while staff working behind the scenes are adamant that he will continue thriving under the tutelage of their Spanish tactician.

GMS sources recently revealed that the Villans are covering the entirety of his £125,000-per-week pay package while in the Midlands, and he will be available for the cut-price fee of less than £13million due to PSG wanting to avoid a situation where he potentially becomes a free agent in the summer of 2026.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 18/03/2025

