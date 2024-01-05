Highlights Aston Villa may make another effort to sign Emile Smith Rowe from Arsenal, as he has fallen down the pecking order at the club.

Aston Villa have shown an interest in Arsenal midfielder Emile Smith Rowe in the past, and journalist Dean Jones has explained to GIVEMESPORT why it could be a smart time to make another effort to prise him away from the north London club.

Villa, under the management of Unai Emery, have experienced a strong beginning to the 2023/24 Premier League and Europa Conference League season, aiming to sustain their impressive momentum into the second half of the campaign. Having invested significantly in recent transfer windows, Aston Villa may look to capitalise on the winter market to bolster their squad, as they hope to continue going toe-to-toe with some of the best sides in England.

Emery has transformed the Midlands outfit from a club who were fighting just above the relegation places under Steven Gerrard to a team who have a genuine chance of finishing in the Champions League places. As a result, they've become an attractive prospect to players around Europe.

Aston Villa have seen bids rejected for Smith Rowe

Smith Rowe is a player that has been a target for the Midlands outfit in the past, and as per The Athletic, Arsenal rejected a £25m offer for the England international from Villa back in 2021. The report claimed that the Gunners had no interest in selling the then-20-year-old after he had broken into their first team and was becoming an important player for Mikel Arteta's side.

Emile Smith Rowe - Premier League career in numbers Season Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards Red cards 2019-20 2 0 0 0 0 2020-21 20 2 4 0 0 2021-22 33 10 2 1 0 2022-23 12 0 2 0 0 2023-24 6 0 1 0 0 Stats according to Transfermarkt - as of 03/01/2024

However, Smith Rowe's situation is a little different to what it was a few years ago as he's found himself falling down the pecking order at the Emirates Stadium. Injuries have undoubtedly hampered his development, but Arteta clearly doesn't fancy him ahead of other options as it stands. With Smith Rowe struggling for minutes, the Gunners may consider offloading him to invest in players who are likely to have more of an impact.

Journalist Jones previously told GIVEMESPORT that a move to Villa Park could be an exciting one for Smith Rowe, even though he appears to be adamant about remaining with the north London outfit, despite his lack of minutes. Arsenal were reportedly demanding around £60m to allow him to depart earlier in the campaign when West Ham United started sniffing around, but they may need to lower their asking price if they are hoping to cash in on the 23-year-old.

Dean Jones - Ideal moment to pounce for Smith Rowe

Jones has suggested that it could be the ideal moment for Villa to pounce and make another effort to sign Smith Rowe in the January transfer window after seeing bids rejected in previous windows. The journalist adds that Arsenal could be tempted to cash in on the academy product after he has found himself on the periphery in recent seasons. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

"Villa made a couple of bids for Smith Rowe last year and if that interest is still bubbling away, then this would be an ideal moment to go and have another go. I feel like Arsenal will be tempted to cash in on someone who isn't an essential first-team player. Smith Rowe is a very good player with a really good attitude and good application. I think it'd be a very good signing for Aston Villa. Part of me does wonder if they've been keeping an eye on the fact he's only started one Premier League game this season."

Unai Emery's recruitment team could be busy

A report from The Athletic has outlined the kind of business we could see from the Villans during the winter window. It's understood that signing a right-back could be a priority to provide support for Matty Cash, while a winger has also been considered after missing out on Jack Harrison in the summer.

Alex Baena and Jeremie Frimpong are two players linked with a move to Villa Park, but they could be expensive deals to get over the line in the winter window. In terms of outgoings, Bertrand Traore, Leander Dendoncker, and Calum Chambers are players who could be available for sale.