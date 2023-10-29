Highlights Aston Villa's Douglas Luiz is being coveted by Arsenal ahead of the transfer window reopening at the turn of the year.

But Sunday People chief sports writer Neil Moxley has tipped Manchester City to attempt to seal the Brazil international's return to the Etihad Stadium.

Luiz has enjoyed a stellar start to the campaign and wrote his name into the history books by scoring against West Ham United last weekend.

Aston Villa star Douglas Luiz is capable of securing a move to 'any of the established top four teams in the country' after taking his game to another level, and Sunday People chief sports writer Neil Moxley has told GIVEMESPORT it would not come as a shock if he seals a return to Manchester City for a key reason.

The nine-cap Brazil international swapped the Etihad Stadium for the Villans when a £15million deal was struck four years ago and, despite being forced to contend with alterations in the dugout thanks to Dean Smith and Steven Gerrard being axed since, he has remained one of the first names on the team sheet under head coach Unai Emery's tutelage.

Luiz has built on a campaign where he played a key role in Villa qualifying for the Europa Conference League, with him heading into Sunday's clash with Luton Town having found the back of the net five times in nine Premier League appearances this term.

Luiz aiming to stay at Villa amid Premier League interest

Villa have been boosted in their hopes of keeping Luiz as he has set his sights on helping his current employers qualify for the Champions League despite interest from Arsenal, according to 90min, and the Midlands outfit are not intending to entertain offers when the transfer window reopens in January.

The report suggests Gunners boss Mikel Arteta has been looking to seal a reunion with the defensive midfielder - who is approaching 170 appearances in claret and blue - having worked with him at Manchester City, while sporting director Edu is an additional driving force behind the pursuit thanks to being a long-term admirer.

Luiz made history when he became the first Villa player to score in six consecutive home Premier League fixtures thanks to grabbing a brace as his side stormed to an 11th consecutive win at Villa Park by sweeping West Ham United aside last weekend, so interest in his services should not come as a surprise.

Aston Villa's top five performers in the Premier League this season by average match rating Ollie Watkins 7.49 Douglas Luiz 7.20 Moussa Diaby 7.03 Matty Cash 7.02 Jacob Ramsey 6.98 All figures according to WhoScored and up to and including October 28, 2023

Arsenal have also attempted to prise the 25-year-old away from Villa in the past, but three bids worth up to £25million were snubbed during the final hours of last year's summer transfer window as then-boss Gerrard insisted he was not for sale.

It appears that the north Londoners will have to fork out considerably more if they want to eventually get their man as respected reporter Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Luiz's prolific form has resulted in his price tag skyrocketing to upwards of £70million.

The Villans are in a strong negotiating position as the ex-Girona loanee committed his long-term future to the club by penning a new four-year contract, which is understood to be worth £75,000-per-week, a matter of weeks after Arsenal's failed attempts to swoop in a little more than 12 months ago.

Manchester City's buyback option and sell-on clause have also expired, having initially been worked into the agreement which took Luiz to Villa Park, handing Emery an additional boost as he aims to ward off suitors.

Moxley has refused to rule out the possibility of Manchester City attempting to strike a deal which would see Luiz return to familiar surroundings after watching him make eye-catching improvements to his game.

The reputable journalist feels the influence of Boubacar Kamara, who signed a £150,000-per-week contract when he joined Villa last year, has allowed the South American to get further up the pitch and become involved in more attacks.

Moxley told GIVEMESPORT:

"Douglas Luiz looks like he could play for any of the established top four teams in the country at the moment. I really wouldn't be surprised if Manchester City came back and said, 'we'll take him back' because I think he has now turned into a real pedigree performer. "You've got Boubacar Kamara who has learned to play in and around Luiz. He does a lot of the unseen work and provides the platform for the likes of John McGinn, Jacob Ramsey and Emiliano Buendia, who are injured at the moment. He provides them with a platform to spark Villa's attacks."

Villans are frontrunners to sign World Cup winner

Villa are at the front of the queue to land Nahuel Molina if he opts to leave Atletico Madrid, according to Spanish sources, although Manchester United are providing stiff competition for the right-back's services.

The report suggests Emery is looking to sign the Argentina international - who added the World Cup winner's medal to his collection last year - in January, but his current employers are eager to stave off admirers by extending his contract and increasing the release clause.

Read more: Aston Villa price tag for Ollie Watkins now emerges at Villa Park

Molina has shown that he is capable of being a threat in the final third of the pitch despite his priority being to keep the ball out of his own net, having chalked up close to 40 goal contributions over the course of his senior club career.

Being able to prise the 25-year-old away from the La Liga heavyweights would put additional pressure on Matty Cash, who has made the position his own since arriving from Nottingham Forest in a £16million deal three years ago.