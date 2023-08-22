Aston Villa 'have looked' at recruiting Arsenal star Nuno Tavares after a key development has made a move to Villa Park possible, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Villans got their first points of the campaign when they sealed a convincing 4-0 win over Everton last weekend, but head coach Unai Emery could bolster his squad ahead of the September 1 transfer deadline.

Aston Villa transfer news - Nuno Tavares

According to the Daily Mail, Villa have entered discussions with Arsenal ahead of potentially taking Tavares off the north Londoners' hands.

The report suggests the Midlands outfit are looking to pounce for the left-back, who made 39 appearances while on loan with Marseille last season, after a move to Nottingham Forest has fallen through.

It is understood that Tavares is assessing his options after a switch to the City Ground is no longer on the table, but he still has a host of suitors.

Although Bundesliga sides Werder Bremen and Wolfsburg have explored the possibility of acquiring the Portuguese ace, Villa are looking to move into pole position.

Arsenal are seeking £22million for Tavares, who had West Ham United and Galatasaray as additional admirers ahead of the new campaign getting underway.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth recently told GIVEMESPORT that the Gunners have made offloading the 23-year-old a priority ahead of the summer window slamming shut.

Aston Villa summer signings Fee Pau Torres (Villarreal) £33m Moussa Diaby (Bayer Leverkusen) Undisclosed Youri Tielemans (Leicester City) Free Rico Richards (West Bromwich Albion) Free Nicolo Zaniolo (Galatasaray) Loan All fees according to Sky Sports

What has Ryan Taylor said about Tavares?

Taylor understands that Villa have turned their attentions towards landing Tavares after it has emerged he is on the market.

The respected journalist has tipped the Villans to up the ante in their pursuit of the £27,000-per-week earner as a result of Forest being unable to get the deal over the line.

Taylor told GIVEMESPORT: "One they have looked at is Nuno Tavares, of Arsenal, who is up for grabs. There have been talks with Nottingham Forest, but those have broken down now because the two clubs haven't really made progress in negotiations.

"From what I understand, through conversations I've had, they were looking at both a loan and permanent transfer. There wasn't a definitive, clear negotiation on what their preference was. They were just trying to work out how they could do a deal, but it looks like the clubs have not been able to agree a structure.

"I think Arsenal want to make profit on Tavares, but Forest still view him as a player they could probably get for a decent, competitive price which is not too far away from what Arsenal paid to Benfica, which was £8million. I do expect to see movement on that front from Villa."

What's next for Aston Villa?

Tavares could prove to be a direct replacement for Lucas Digne as, according to RMC Sport reporter Fabrice Hawkins, the France international is eager to seal a move to Nice ahead of the fast-approaching deadline.

The respected journalist suggests the Ligue 1 outfit are looking to negotiate a loan deal which would include an option to buy the left-back, who has started both of Villa's first two Premier League matches of the season, on a permanent basis.

It is understood that Digne is close to agreeing personal terms ahead of a potential switch to Nice, while Daily Express reporter Taylor recently told GIVEMESPORT that discussions between the two clubs are advancing.

But the Allianz Riviera-based side are not the 30-year-old's only suitors as he is being courted by two European outfits and a host of Saudi Pro League big-spenders.

Serie A heavyweights Napoli showed a tentative interest in Digne earlier in the summer, but his excessive wage demands proved to be a major stumbling block.