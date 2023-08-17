Aston Villa are closing in on signing Nicolo Zaniolo and the Galatasaray star is 'very excited' about heading to Villa Park as the move will allow him to seal a reunion, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

Although Villans head coach Unai Emery has already spent more than £75million on reinforcements since the summer window opened for business, he has set his sights on completing further business ahead of the September 1 deadline.

Aston Villa transfer news - Nicolo Zaniolo

According to the Telegraph, Villa are on the verge of unveiling Zaniolo as their latest arrival after an agreement was struck with Galatasaray earlier this week.

The report suggests the Midlands outfit made their move for the Italy international after Emiliano Buendia sustained a serious knee injury in training, which has ruled him out of action for up to eight months, and he is likely to be in contention to make his debut against Everton this weekend.

Zaniolo was scheduled to undergo a medical on Wednesday ahead of linking up with Emery's charges on an initial loan deal.

It is understood that Villa will pay Galatasaray £2.6million to recruit the attacking midfielder for the remainder of the campaign, while there is due to be an option to make the switch permanent for in the region of £23million.

Zaniolo is set to cut his time in the Turkish Super Lig short as he only joined his current employers in a £18million deal in February.

Respected journalist Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that Villa looked to pounce after links to Newcastle United went quiet.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Zaniolo?

Romano understands that Zaniolo is particularly keen to seal his switch to Villa as it will allow him to reunite with president of football operations Monchi.

The Italian journalist is aware that the 24-year-old, who has scored 29 goals over the course of his senior club career, is eager to sign on the dotted line.

Romano told GIVEMESPORT: "Zaniolo is very excited about the move, also because Monchi is the director who signed him at Roma when he was in the academy of Inter.

"Monchi really created Zaniolo as a player in that sense, and the player is very keen on this opportunity."

What's next for Aston Villa?

Villa could face a battle to hold onto Boubacar Kamara as, according to French media outlet Foot Mercato, he is being tracked by Liverpool ahead of the fast-approaching transfer deadline.

The report suggests the defensive midfielder, who was named in the starting line-up as the Villans suffered a crushing defeat to Newcastle United on the opening weekend of the season, has plenty of admirers behind the scenes at Anfield.

But Villa are in a strong negotiating position as Kamara's contract, which allows him to pocket £150,000-per-week, still has four years to run.

The France international made 26 appearances during his first season in claret and blue, having joined following the expiry of his Marseille deal last summer, but injuries hampered his progress.