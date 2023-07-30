Aston Villa have managed the summer window to perfection at Villa Park, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

The Villans have made positive additions to Unai Emery’s squad as they prepare to balance Premier League and Europa Conference League football this term.

Aston Villa transfer news – Latest

Aston Villa fans will be excited for their upcoming top-flight campaign, having ended the previous season on a high note.

Emery’s October appointment began a turnaround in fortunes that ended with Villa escaping a relegation battle and securing a seventh-place finish, resulting in their qualification for this season’s Europa Conference League.

Buoyed by fellow Premier League outfit West Ham United’s triumph last term, Emery hopes to build a squad capable of challenging for European silverware whilst maintaining their progress domestically.

Villa’s first piece of transfer business this summer was to secure the signature of free agent Belgium midfielder Youri Tielemans, whose contract at Leicester City expired last month.

The Villans then opened their chequebook for the first time during the transfer window, welcoming Spain and Villarreal centre-back Pau Torres to Villa Park for a fee of £31.5m.

And the 26-year-old has previous with Emery, having been part of the Spaniard’s successful Yellow Submarine outfit that won the Europa League in 2021 before a run to the Champions League semi-finals followed the next season.

In the club’s biggest signing of the market, Villa fended off interest from Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Nassr to acquire the services of Bayer Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby for a club-record £51.9m fee.

The nine-cap France international produced 25 goal contributions in 48 club appearances last term, indicating he could add an extra threat in the final third for Emery’s side.

And Romano claims that Emery was crucial in Villa’s ability to sign Diaby this summer and has praised the West Midlands giants’ handling of the current window.

What has Romano said about Aston Villa?

Romano told GIVEMESPORT: “The idea was to bring in Diaby, and they did it. It was not easy at all because Al-Nassr, until the end, tried to make this deal collapse, to hijack this movement and bring Diaby to Saudi. He rejected big money from Saudi, but Aston Villa has been perfect in their strategy, with Emery being crucial in this transfer.”

What next for Aston Villa?

Having spent over £80m on three additions this summer, Villa have already significantly improved Emery’s squad this month.

However, the Spaniard could look to fill gaps in the remaining weeks of the transfer window.

Transfer insider Dean Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Villa could be in the running to sign free-agent midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who has left Liverpool following the expiration of his contract at Anfield this summer.

Meanwhile, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has recently told GMS that the Villans aren’t planning to stop making additions in the window following the signing of Diaby.

In departures, the same journalist has told GIVEMESPORT that Leander Dendoncker and Philippe Coutinho could be set to leave, as Emery looks to trim his squad to allow further additions in the same vein as their first three signings this summer.