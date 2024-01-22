Highlights Aston Villa have seen their opening two bids for Morgan Rogers turned down by Championship side Middlesbrough.

The winger is keen to join Unai Emery's Premier League high-flyers ahead of the fast-approaching deadline.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano understands that Villa have not given up in their pursuit of Rogers and are readying a third offer.

Aston Villa 'will keep pushing' to sign Morgan Rogers ahead of the winter window slamming shut as boss Unai Emery is a 'big fan', and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT that the Villa Park pursuit of the Middlesbrough star is one to watch as the deadline looms.

Having made Moussa Diaby the most expensive arrival in the Villans' entire history, thanks to him completing a £51.9million switch from Bayer Leverkusen during the summer, the Midlands outfit are in the market for furher reinforcements after finding themselves in the midst of an unexpected Premier League title challenge.

But Emery, who has led Villa to 35 wins from his first 58 matches at the helm after succeeding Steven Gerrard in the hot-seat, is still scouring the market for his first acquisition of 2024 despite the February 1 deadline quickly closing in.

Villans have two Rogers bids turned down

Villa have been left frustrated in their pursuit of Rogers as they have had two bids rejected by Middlesbrough, according to The Guardian, but he has remained one of Emery's leading targets as the Spanish tactician is eager to strengthen his attacking options ahead of a jam-packed second half of the season which will include competing for a continental trophy in the Europa Conference League.

The report suggests that the 21-year-old, who has racked up 15 goal contributions since the campaign got underway, is still at the Riverside Stadium as his current employers have been left unimpressed by an improved offer which still did not come close to reaching their expectations.

Villa have set their sights on landing Rogers just a matter of weeks after he was one of Middlesbrough's leading performers during their FA Cup third round exit at the hands of Emery's charges, but it is understood that the Championship outfit will not entertain sanctioning his departure for less than £10million and they have refused to express an acceptable figure to his suitors as they are desperate to retain his services.

Morgan Rogers' performance for Middlesbrough vs Aston Villa in numbers Match rating 6.21 Pass success percentage 56 Passes 18 Shots 2 Aerial battles won 1 Statistics according to WhoScored - Correct as of 22/1/2024

Although Boro are making it difficult for the Midlands outfit to recruit the winger, the Premier League high-flyers have been boosted by the fact that he is keen to secure a mid-season switch to Villa Park thanks to noticing a significant opportunity to further his career.

It is understood that Rogers has been eager for Villa to agree a fee with Middlesbrough since an opening proposal was made last week, with him fitting the bill as Emery looks to add more youthful talent to his squad during the remainder of the winter window.

But the Teessiders are in a strong negotiating position and not necessarily under pressure to cash in as the former England under-20 international only joined in a £2million deal from Manchester City during the summer, while his £5,000-per-week contract still has three-and-a-half years to run.

Fabrizio Romano - Villa refusing to give up in bid to land Rogers

Romano understands that Villa are lining up a third bid for Rogers as they are planning to continue testing Middlesbrough's resolve until the transfer window slams shut after Emery has become the driving force behind the pursuit.

The Italian journalist is aware that the Midlands outfit are desperate to land Boro's No.10 - who has enjoyed spells with the likes of Bournemouth, Blackpool and Lincoln City during the early stages of his career - and a move to Villa Park cannot be ruled out despite negotiations proving to be difficult.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT on Monday afternoon, Romano said:

"I think they will keep pushing for Rogers because they already made two proposals. Middlesbrough have insisted that they want to keep the player, but I think this is a typical situation where we have to keep an eye on the player until the end of the window. "Aston Villa really want him and want to make him their main signing of the January transfer window. Unai Emery is a big fan, so I think they will keep pushing."

Villa snub West Ham offer for Duran

Villa have rejected a West Ham United loan offer for Jhon Duran, according to The Guardian, and they are refusing to sanction his exit unless they are able to source a replacement ahead of the fast-approaching February 1 deadline.

The report suggests that the striker - who headed to Villa Park in an £18million move from Major League Soccer outfit Chicago Fire 12 months ago - had been targeted as a potential short-term option as the east Londoners have minimal funds due to fears of breaching financial regulations, but the proposal included an option to make the switch permanent at the end of the season.

Emery could be forced to contend with further bids as West Ham may decide to return to the negotiating table with a revised offer, while Chelsea are also monitoring Duran's situation after he has struggled to secure regular game time following his arrival from the United States.

The Colombia international has been forced to play second-fiddle to first-choice frontman Ollie Watkins and, thanks to the ex-Brentford marksman's prolific form in the final third of the pitch, he has been restricted to just 659 minutes of action in all competitions this season.

Although Villa have remained resolute during initial negotiations with West Ham, transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Emery would be open to cashing in on Duran if the right offer is put on the table ahead of the winter window closing in less than two weeks.