Aston Villa are among the clubs credited with interest in AC Milan defender Fikayo Tomori and could look to make a move for him in 2025.

Villa are a club on a remarkable upward trajectory under current manager Unai Emery. Since the Spaniard was appointed back in 2022, they have secured a seventh-place finish, as well as a top-four finish.

He guided them into UEFA’s premier competition this season for the first time in over 40 years. Already, they have recorded a historic victory over European giants Bayern Munich at Villa Park and have enjoyed an excellent start to the Premier League season.

Villa ‘interested’ in signing Tomori

The defender currently plays in Italy with AC Milan

Reports in Italy suggest former Chelsea defender Tomori is on borrowed time at AC Milan. The 26-year-old is a product of the London club’s academy, but he made the move to Serie A on a permanent basis back in the summer of 2021.

Italian outlet Milan Live say Tomori faces a decisive couple of months at the club after some sub-par performances. The centre-back was once a key figure in the squad, but error-prone performances, including against Fiorentina before the international break, have resulted in questions emerging over his long-term future at the club.

Fikayo Tomori 2024/25 stats for AC Milan (all competitions) Stat: Appearances 8 Goals 0 Assists 0 Minutes played 714'

The article goes on to say a return to England could be in the cards for Tomori, who has been described as "outstanding", if he is to depart Italy in the summer. Newcastle United were heavily linked with the player in the previous transfer window, but Villa and West Ham have now emerged as potential suitors for Tomori.

It has been claimed Milan have placed a €30 million valuation on the England international. Tomori’s future is reportedly in his own hands as he battles to keep his place in the team, starting with a crucial match against Udinese after the break.

Villa ‘consider’ move for midfielder

They will face competition from Premier League rivals

In other news, Villa are also among the clubs rumoured to be interested in signing Czech midfielder Pavel Sulc in the upcoming transfer windows. That’s according to TBR Football, who say a number of Premier League clubs will be in the race for the 23-year-old’s signature.

Emery lost both Douglas Luiz and Moussa Diaby in the summer transfer window, although they did sign Amadou Onana and Enzo Barrenechea to soften the blow. However, it seems Villa could now look to bolster their midfield ranks even further.

The report claims Villa are one of the clubs keeping a close eye on Sulc, who currently represents the Czech national team, and Viktoria Plzen. Manchester City and Tottenham have also been named as potential destinations for the player.

Sulc is a product of the Viktoria Plzen academy, and he has spent his entire senior career so far in his homeland. He last signed a contract extension in September last year, and his current deal is set to expire in the summer of 2026.

All stats courtesy of transfermarkt (correct as of 12/10/24)