The Villans have held an interest in the Gunners talent for several years but could move to add him to Unai Emery's squad before the year ends.

The Villans have held an interest in the Gunners talent for several years but could move to add him to Unai Emery’s squad before the year ends.

Villa have enjoyed an exceptional first half of the 2023/24 campaign, sitting in the Premier League’s top four and securing their progression to the following stages of the Europa Conference League and FA Cup. Emery knows bringing Champions League football to Villa Park during the 2024/25 season is a realistic possibility. He hopes he is backed in the remaining weeks of the transfer window to provide more success in the second city.

Aston Villa’s long-standing interest in Smith Rowe

Aston Villa have had a long-standing interest in Smith Rowe, with links between the player and the club stretching back two-and-a-half years. In July 2021, Arsenal rejected a £25m offer from the Villans for the attacking midfielder, then managed by Dean Smith, who had just enjoyed a breakthrough season with the Gunners during the 2020/21 campaign.

The West Midlands giants made another bid thought to be in the region of £30m shortly after but again saw this turned down by the north London outfit. Smith Rowe would sign a new contract at the Emirates Stadium later that month and was given the No. 10 shirt Mesut Ozil had previously occupied.

However, it hasn’t been plain sailing for the Arsenal academy product over the last two seasons, having seen his game time limited as Arteta’s side became more successful. Smith Rowe has struggled to nail down a place in the Gunners starting lineup, with Arteta’s 4-3-3 system rarely opening up the opportunity for an out-and-out No. 10 in the game.

The 23-year-old can also play out wide but has been unable to displace Bukayo Saka or Gabriel Martinelli, hinting that a move away from the London giants could be possible. In October 2023, The Northern Echo reported that Newcastle United were considering a winter move for Smith Rowe, reportedly valued at £50m by Arsenal.

This month, CaughtOffside claimed that Arsenal were open to selling the versatile attack-minded talent to Aston Villa. TalkSPORT reporter Alex Crook recently told GIVEMESPORT (13th January) that the Villans’ interest in Smith Rowe is ‘still there’ but isn’t sure if a move will occur this winter.

Meanwhile, Fabrizio Romano has revealed that West Ham have had an offer to sign Smith Rowe on loan rejected. Talks are underway with the Irons and Arsenal to see if there's a way to structure a deal between the two clubs.

Emile Smith-Rowe - Premier League career in numbers Season Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards Red cards 2019-20 2 0 0 0 0 2020-21 20 2 4 0 0 2021-22 33 10 2 1 0 2022-23 12 0 2 0 0 2023-24 6 0 1 0 0 Stats according to Transfermarkt, correct as of 19-01-24

Ben Jacobs - Smith Rowe could be ‘one to watch’ in 2024

Jacobs has suggested that Smith Rowe could be set for an Arsenal departure in 2024, though this could mean later in the year rather than during the winter. The journalist is told that Villa’s interest is “genuine”, but his sale could garner a mixed reaction from the Gunners faithful. Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT:

“Smith Rowe is still an interesting point of discussion at Arsenal. I’m still told the Villa interest is genuine. Whether or not anything moves in January remains to be seen, and I think if Smith Rowe, as an academy graduate, were to leave, then it may divide the Arsenal fan base a little bit. But it wouldn't surprise me if the right offer comes if Arsenal consider that. Again, that may be one to watch in 2024 rather than in the next few days. But I am told there is something genuine in the Villa interest in Smith Rowe.”

Aston Villa have been relatively quiet during the 2024 winter transfer window, with Emery keen for the club to comply with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules. However, the Villans have secured the signing of Crvena Zvezda right-back Kosta Nedeljkovic, who will spend the remainder of the 2023/24 season on loan at the Serbian club. Emery will also hope that Villa can keep hold of their best players as they look to secure Champions League football at Villa Park.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Villa have made an 'improved' offer to Middlesbrough as they look to sign forward Morgan Rogers. The 21-year-old remains Emery's priority for the winter market and is keen to make the mouth south to the West Midlands. The West Midlands outfit's interest in Rogers could stretch until the end of the window.

Football Insider has reported that Manchester City are keeping close tabs on Villans midfielder Douglas Luiz. The Brazil international signed for the West Midlands outfit from the Sky Blues for a fee of £15m in the summer of 2019.

Since then, Luiz has seen the club transform from relegation candidates to Europa Conference League participants and Champions League contenders. The 25-year-old has been a key player in Emery’s midfield, with Villa set to demand £100m for his services.

Emery’s side return to action on 26th January when they travel to Chelsea in the FA Cup Fourth Round, hoping to secure domestic silverware at Villa Park. The Villans then end the month when they host Newcastle United in a Premier League clash on the 30th, hoping to avenge their 5-1 defeat at St. James’ Park on the opening weekend of the 2023/24 season.