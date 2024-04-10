Highlights Aston Villa are keen to sign Nico Williams after he has been pinpointed as an ideal replacement for loanee Nicolo Zaniolo ahead of next season.

Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur have joined the Villans in the race for the Athletic Bilbao talisman's services.

Villa could take advantage of a release clause written into Williams' contract and know Champions League qualification may be crucial in their pursuit.

Aston Villa are eager to win the race for Athletic Bilbao star Nico Williams' signature after they have been keeping tabs on his situation for 12 months and identified him as an ideal Villa Park replacement for the soon-to-be-departed Nicolo Zaniolo, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Although Villans boss Unai Emery showed plenty of ambition last summer, when he shattered the Midlands outfit's club-record fee by forking out £51.9million to lure Moussa Diaby away from Bayer Leverkusen, he will be in the market for further reinforcements when the transfer window reopens for business.

The Spanish tactician has seen his side fall off the pace for Champions League qualification, with Villa dropping out of the Premier League's top four thanks to failing to pick up maximum points in their last two fixtures against Manchester City and Brentford, leading to him assessing his options.

Williams Earmarked as Perfect Zaniolo Replacement

Villa preparing to send Italian back to Galatasaray

Villa are hopeful of being able to win the race for Williams' signature after his performances have been monitored for a year, according to GMS sources, and Emery has wasted no time in pinpointing him as an ideal replacement for fellow winger Zaniolo as he puts preparations in place for the 2024/25 campaign.

It is understood that the Villans have no intention of taking advantage of the opportunity to make the Italy international's loan spell in the Midlands permanent, despite a buy clause worth up to £32.4million being inserted when he made the switch from Turkish giants Galatasaray in August.

Statistics highlight that Williams has been in better form than Zaniolo in a number of departments throughout the campaign, having racked up his 20th goal contribution of the season when he grabbed an assist during Athletic Bilbao's Copa del Rey final win over Real Mallorca last weekend, resulting in Emery being keen to reach an agreement.

Nico Williams' statistical averages per 90 minutes this season compared to Nicolo Zaniolo Nico Williams Nicolo Zaniolo Pass completion percentage 70.2 65.3 Crosses 6.33 1.93 Progressive carries 5.53 3.86 Shot-creating actions 5.21 2.89 Key passes 2.07 0.96 Passes into the penalty area 1.91 0.60 Assists 0.43 0.00 Statistics correct as of 10/04/2024

Villa are facing stiff competition for Williams' signature as Premier League title-chasing duo Liverpool and Arsenal, along with big-spending Chelsea, are among the sides to have contemplated whether to pounce for his signature after continuing to flourish for his boyhood club ahead of his potential involvement at Euro 2024.

GMS sources recently revealed that Tottenham Hotspur would also be interested in landing the Spain international if it becomes clear that an exit from Athletic Bilbao is on the cards in the coming months, while the north Londoners have been given confidence that he is open to testing himself in new surroundings.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Nico Williams has registered two or more key passes in 12 La Liga appearances this season, with his highest tally of six coming during Athletic Bilbao's 3-0 win over Almeria in October

Emery Aware Champions League Qualification is Huge in Williams Race

Villa know competing in elite competition could turn Spaniard's head

Although GMS sources have been informed that succeeding in qualifying for the Champions League could be pivotal in Villa's pursuit of Williams as they are battling it out with up to four Premier League rivals for his services, they may look to steal a march on his additional admirers by triggering his release clause.

Athletic Bilbao will be left helpless if the Villans put a £42million offer on the table during the summer transfer window as there is an agreement written into the 21-year-old's contract which means he would be able to hold face-to-face negotiations ahead of a potential exit from San Mames.

Although Villa are not the biggest club in the hunt for Williams, while they will not be able to offer the most lucrative contract either, there is optimism that he would view heading to Villa Park as a good opportunity and Emery's vision could sway him to snub the likes of Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham.

All statistics courtesy of FBref and WhoScored