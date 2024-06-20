Highlights Aston Villa are in pole position to land Ian Maatsen after turning his head thanks to qualifying for the upcoming campaign's Champions League.

The Villans have agreed terms with Chelsea and set their sights on rubber-stamping the summer switch in the coming days.

Villa will be forced to fork out an increased fee for Netherlands international Maatsen if they shine in Europe's elite club competition.

Aston Villa are on the verge of beating Bundesliga heavyweights Borussia Dortmund to the signing of Ian Maatsen after the Chelsea star's head was turned by the Champions League football on offer at Villa Park ahead of the fast-approaching new campaign, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Villans are preparing to compete in Europe's elite club competition for the first time since the 1982/83 season, having finished fourth in the Premier League last term, and head coach Unai Emery is in constant dialogue with president of football operations Monchi as he bids to bolster his squad.

Although Villa are edging towards seeing Douglas Luiz head through the exit door, with the Brazilian being keen to join Serie A giants Juventus in a high-profile swap deal, they have also remained determined to bring in reinforcements just a matter of days after the transfer window officially reopened for business.

Maatsen's Head Turned by Villans' European Qualification

Dutchman edging towards becoming new addition to Emery's squad

Maatsen is tempted to end his Chelsea career on a permanent basis by joining Villa due to the Midlands outfit being prepared to compete in next season's Champions League, according to GMS sources, and he is on course to become Emery's first signing of the summer barring any last minute hitches.

The Villans have agreed terms with their domestic rivals after setting their sights on the Netherlands international, who is currently in Germany thanks to earning a late call-up to his country's Euro 2024 squad, and are working hard behind the scenes to get the deal over the line by tying him down to a six-year contract.

Maatsen would provide the likes of Lucas Digne and Alex Moreno with stiff competition for a regular starting berth on the left-hand side of Villa's defence, and GMS sources understand that plans are in place to finalise the summer switch in the coming days instead of waiting for him to return from representing his homeland.

Ian Maatsen's statistical averages per 90 minutes during the 2023/24 campaign compared to Lucas Digne and Alex Moreno Ian Maatsen Lucas Digne Alex Moreno Pass completion percentage 85.6 75.1 79.0 Ball recoveries 5.49 3.77 3.48 Passes into the final third 4.63 1.83 0.87 Tackles 2.01 1.75 1.57 Blocks 1.59 0.75 0.96 Goals 0.12 0.04 0.17 Assists 0.12 0.11 0.00 Statistics correct as of 20/06/2024

Villa were forced to enter negotiations with Chelsea after a £35million release clause had expired, and they succeeded in finding a compromise with the west Londoners by agreeing to pay a fixed fee worth up to £40million before add-ons, with some being specific to their Champions League exploits.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ian Maatsen only has 201 minutes of Premier League experience to his name, having been restricted to just 12 appearances in the competition during his time at Chelsea

Dortmund Must Match Bid to Hijack Maatsen's Midlands Move

Left-back shone during loan spell in Bundesliga

GMS sources have been informed that Dortmund will have to waste no time in matching Villa's offer if they want to hijack the close season move to the Midlands and ensure Maatsen returns to Signal Iduna Park after enjoying a fruitful loan spell during the second half of the 2023/24 campaign.

The 22-year-old made 23 appearances after joining the Bundesliga giants on a temporary deal during the winter window, and he went on to play a pivotal role in the club reaching the Champions League final as he racked up five goal contributions in all competitions en route to the defeat at the hands of Real Madrid.

Related Tottenham not in for McKennie as Aston Villa Work On Swap Deal Tottenham had emerged as suitors for Weston McKennie, but the American looks to be heading to Aston Villa in exchange for Douglas Luiz.

Villa's attempts to beat Dortmund to Maatsen's signature come a matter of days after transfer insider Dean Jones told GMS that the German outfit were concerned about being unable to meet Chelsea's demands due to there being a £12million divide in valuation between the two sides.

All statistics courtesy of FBref and Transfermarkt