Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United are all interested in Aston Villa starlet Jacob Ramsey according to GIVEMESPORT sources, with the Villans not willing to lose him for nothing in 2026.

Ramsey made his Villa debut in the Championship against West Bromwich Albion as a 17-year-old, before working his way into the first-team as a squad player under former boss Dean Smith. He's gone from strength to strength since, with awards and European appearances to boot, but sources have stated that he could be on the move next summer with the trio of Premier League clubs - who are also in European competitions - interested.

Sources: Villa Could Cash in on Jacob Ramsey

The homegrown midfielder is a huge asset to Villa financially

GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed that Villa face a decision over Ramsey at the end of the current season - with that period being seen as the most ideal time slot to maximise the fee brought in for the youngster.

Jacob Ramsey's Premier League statistics - Aston Villa squad ranking, 24/25 Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 337 11th Assists 1 =5th Key Passes Per Game 0.7 =7th Shots Per Game 1 =4th Dribbles Per Game 1.5 2nd Match rating 6.55 9th

Clubs are continuing to track the England youngster as a transfer target, with Arsenal, Tottenham and Newcastle all interested in his services after progressing well through the Villa youth academy and a decent loan spell - albeit short - at Doncaster Rovers.

Ramsey has made 114 Premier League appearances for Villa, and was at his best under Steven Gerrard and Unai Emery in the period when Gerrard was sacked and Emery came into the club to lift Villa up to the Champions League side that they are now. But injury woes have stunted his development and with just 22 league appearances since the start of last season, Ramsey could struggle to keep his place in the squad.

The academy graduate is contracted in the West Midlands until 2027. However, next summer will be seen as a huge one in terms of his future, especially if Villa are considering cashing in on him as his valuation will begin to drop once he enters the penultimate campaign of his contract. Clubs rarely wish to sell homegrown players, but the idea of letting Ramsey enter the final year of his deal is nonsensical.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jacob Ramsey has 16 caps for England's under-21 team, scoring four goals.

As a result, Villa will rate him around the £50million mark, and because of homegrown rules, he is seen as an ideal target for Premier League clubs such as Arsenal, Tottenham and Newcastle who could look to strengthen their midfield depth in the coming weeks. Teams competing in the top-flight must aim to have eight homegrown players in their squads in accordance with the top-flight's rules - and so there is a growing demand for players of his profile which could tempt a sale.

Ramsey Would Be a Sore Loss For Villa

The midfielder has evident talent but cash flow could be necessary

Ramsey has been a superb player for Villa in his short career so far, scoring his first European goal in the 3-0 win over Swiss side Young Boys earlier in the campaign. His versatility is also something to be marvelled at, being able to play across the attacking midfield three and in the centre of the park - which would be a big boost to Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta and Tottenham Ange Postecoglou who are making a concerted effort to sign younger talents.

But with Villa continuously improving, the academy product could slowly be ousted from the first-team if his injury problems come back, and they might see best to sell him for a sizeable fee whilst they can.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 09-10-24.