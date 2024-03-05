Highlights Aston Villa are reluctant to sell Douglas Luiz in the 2024 summer transfer window, but may need to part ways with Jacob Ramsey due to a need to comply with the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules.

Ramsey could be sold for a fee in the region of £50m.

Arsenal remain interested interested in Luiz but could be put off by Villa's valuation of over £100m.

Aston Villa do not want to sell midfielder Douglas Luiz during the 2024 summer transfer window but could be forced to sanction Jacob Ramsey’s exit from Villa Park, according to GIVEMESPORT sources.

Unai Emery is enjoying an exceptional season with the Villans, who aim to secure Champions League football for the 2024/25 season via a top-four Premier League finish.

Villa sit in pole position to ensure their place in the continent’s premier club competition, but Tottenham Hotspur are hot on their tails heading into the season's final stretch. Luiz has played a massive role in Villa’s success this term, whilst Ramsey has also played his part despite having struggled with injuries throughout the campaign.

Villa are ‘open-minded’ about Ramsey’s future

The midfielder could see his time at the club come to an end

According to GMS sources, Villa are determined not to lose Luiz in the 2024 summer transfer window, but there is a scenario where Ramsey could be shown the door at Villa Park. The 22-year-old’s future will come into question, given the West Midlands giants’ desire to remain compliant with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability regulations.

On 4th March, Villa announced a £119.6m loss in their end-of-year accounts. The club said they “are in line with the strategic business plan, and we continue to operate within the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability rules.” However, a deficit of over £100m could mean that Villa must sell before they buy in the summer market.

Our sources indicate that everyone is ‘open-minded’ about Ramsey’s future at Villa Park. Given the Birmingham-born star came through the club’s academy system, his sale would represent pure profit and help the club comply with the latest regulations.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: At a rate of 0.28 assists per game, Ramsey ranks in the top 2% of midfielders across Europe's big five leagues (alongside the Champions League and Europa League) for goals provided over the last 365 days.

If a move on the table suits Ramsey and the club, then a transfer could happen following the 2023/24 season. Any deal for the U21 European Championship winner would cost around the £50m region. Manchester United, Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur are three options that agents could open up and explore in the summer window, suggesting plenty of potential destinations for Ramsey.

Douglas Luiz - vs Aston Villa Premier League squad 2023/24 Output Squad rank Overall rating 7.21 2nd Goals 9 2nd Assists 5 3rd Yellow cards 7 =1st Shots per game 1.7 2nd Pass success rate 89.6% 4th Average passes per game 59.7 3rd Tackles per game 1.8 =2nd Fouled per game 1.3 2nd

Arsenal’s interest in Douglas Luiz is ‘genuine’

The Villa star has been key under Emery this term

Arsenal’s interest in Luiz hasn’t gone away, but Aston Villa are keen to keep hold of the 25-year-old. Reports in December 2023 claimed that the Villans valued the Brazil international at more than £100m. Before the 2024 winter transfer window, journalist Ben Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT that Luiz was Arsenal’s top target.

A deal never came to fruition, but GMS sources understand that interest remains ahead of the summer market’s opening in June. However, Arsenal have several targets on their shortlist, and Villa’s valuation of Luiz, dubbed "phenomenal" by pundit Lee Hendrie, could scare the Gunners off.

All stats according to FBref and WhoScored , correct as of 05-03-24.