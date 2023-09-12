Highlights Aston Villa could make a move for Manchester United star Jadon Sancho when the transfer window reopens.

The Midlands outfit considered signing the winger last month, but he has remained at Old Trafford.

Sancho has been involved in a public bust-up with Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag, leading to uncertainty over his future.

Aston Villa making a January move to lure Manchester United star Jadon Sancho to Villa Park is 'very plausible' following a key development, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

Despite spending in the region of £80million during the summer window, Villans head coach Unai Emery will be handed another opportunity to splash the cash at the turn of the year.

Aston Villa transfer news - Jadon Sancho

The door could open for Villa to make a move for Sancho in the coming months as, according to the Daily Star, he is poised to leave Manchester United during the January transfer window after failing to settle his differences with boss Erik ten Hag in showdown talks.

The report suggests the England international, who has been restricted to just 76 minutes of action during the early stages of the new campaign, is expected to leave Old Trafford on loan with a view to making a permanent exit next summer.

Sancho riled ten Hag when he headed onto social media to post he has 'been a scapegoat for a long time' after being left out of Manchester United's matchday squad for the defeat to Arsenal just before the international break.

His clear dig at the Red Devils' chief came a matter of hours after the Dutch tactician admitted he overlooked the winger for the trip to north London due to his application during training sessions.

Respected journalist Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that Sancho has frustrated his current employers due to his inconsistency, but he still was not among Manchester United's priorities to offload during the summer.

Although Villa considered an approach for the 23-year-old last month, while Tottenham Hotspur also mulled over whether to swoop in, he has remained at Old Trafford.

Al-Ettifaq refused to rubber-stamp a loan move due to being unable to meet the Red Devils' demands for a £50million obligation to make the switch permanent before last week's Saudi Arabian deadline.

What has Dean Jones said about Sancho?

Jones has refused to rule out the possibility of Villa reigniting their interest in Sancho, who cost Manchester United £73million when he joined from Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund two years ago, when the transfer window reopens for business at the turn of the year.

The reputable journalist understands that the £350,000-per-week earner fits the bill as Emery continues to scour the market despite the September 1 deadline.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"It doesn't feel like the sort of one that Tottenham are going to be looking for in the January window, from what I can tell at this stage, so I wouldn't necessarily expect them to need to come back in for Jadon Sancho in a moment like that unless an easy loan or a really cheap deal opened up. Aston Villa, I'd say, is probably a bit more reasonable. We know that they're going to be on the lookout again, for a player of that type, so I'd say that's very plausible. But the big question for Jadon Sancho will be whether he even has a future within the Premier League or he needs to go back abroad again. I think that's going to be the first thing that he has to address."

Why Sancho could take the pressure off Diaby

Villa forked out a club-record fee of £51.9million, according to The Guardian, to tempt German outfit Bayer Leverkusen into selling Moussa Diaby during the summer.

The Frenchman, who had previously been on Arsenal and Newcastle United's radar, has been tasked with making the Midlands outfit even more potent in the final third of the pitch as they prepare to compete in the Europa Conference League group stage.

But statistics highlight that Sancho, who has found the back of the net 12 times in a Manchester United shirt, could make Villa even more of a formidable force if Emery and president of football operations Monchi succeed in getting a deal over the line in January.

Jadon Sancho and Moussa Diaby club career averages per 90 minutes Jadon Sancho Moussa Diaby Goals 0.38 0.28 Assists 0.41 0.35 Expected goals 0.27 0.26 Pass completion percentage 80.8 74.7 All statistics according to FBref

Although Sancho has put up impressive numbers over the course of his career, there will be fears that he could cause friction within the dressing room as Manchester United teammates are currently fed up after his angry reaction to being dropped for their latest Premier League setback at the hands of Arsenal.

That is something Emery will have to consider before authorising Monchi to head to the negotiating table, particularly as Diaby has made a positive start to his Villa career by registering three goal contributions in his first 404 minutes in a claret and blue shirt.