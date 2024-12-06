Udinese star Jaka Bijol has admitted that he was flattered to be linked with a summer move to the likes of Aston Villa, when speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, while he has tipped Slovenia teammate Benjamin Sesko to become one of the world's leading marksmen after being tracked by a host of Premier League big-hitters.

The central defender played a pivotal role in his homeland reaching the Euro 2024 quarter-finals, before going out of the competition thanks to a penalty shoot-out defeat against Portugal, and his performances resulted in gaining admiring glances from a host of suitors ahead of August's transfer deadline.

Bijol ultimately remained on Udinese's books, where he has helped Kosta Runjaic's side into the top half of the Serie A table, and he is fully focused on helping his current employers qualify for a continental competition for the first time in more than a decade despite admirers having the opportunity to potentially reignite their interest during the winter window.

Bijol Had Opportunities to Exit During Summer

Central defender was heavily linked with Aston Villa

Bijol appeared to creep onto Aston Villa's radar during the summer, when his stunning performances on the international stage coincided with head coach Unai Emery being desperate to strengthen his options after guiding the Midlands outfit into the Champions League for the first time since Europe's elite competition was rebranded.

Although the 25-year-old's dreams of winning an unlikely piece of silverware were dashed by Cristiano Ronaldo and his Portugal teammates at Eintracht Frankfurt's Deutsche Bank Park, he caught the eye with his consistent displays while failing to miss a single minute of Euro 2024.

Emery was eager to dip into the market for a fresh presence in the heart of the backline - despite having the likes of Ezri Konsa, Pau Torres, Diego Carlos and the returning Tyrone Mings at his disposal - but Bijol proved to be out of reach as the Villans were unable to bring in fresh competition before the transfer window slammed shut.

The Udinese fan favourite refused to confirm whether he was the subject of a formal proposal from Villa Park when speaking exclusively to GMS, but he conceded that he was flattered by the links.

Bijol, who has worn the captain's armband for the Italian side on numerous occasions this season, said: "I don't know about there being offers from Aston Villa but, for sure, there was some interest from other clubs as well.

"Aston Villa are a big club. They're getting better each year and I think they're growing as a club. They’re also playing in the Champions League this season, and they’re a big club."

Although there is a possibility that interested parties will test Udinese's resolve when the winter transfer window opens for business at the turn of the year, Bijol is happy in his current surroundings and is pleased with the progress he has made since transitioning from a defensive midfielder into a centre-back.

"Udine is a nice city," he added. "It's a small city and close to my home as well, so it's really good for me. Last season was really hard for us, but the fans were always behind us and supporting us. It's important to feel support from them, particularly when it's not going well because it shows they have respect for us as players.

"Honestly, it was a good transition for me from being in midfield earlier in my career. I feel much better now in defence. For sure, there is a lot of new stuff to learn, and it takes time, but I have been playing at the back for a few years now and I like it a lot. I want to keep improving as well."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jaka Bijol has completed 91 per cent of the passes made in his own half since the Serie A campaign got underway

Bijol Desperate to Bag European Qualification

Udinese have endured lengthy wait for continental action

Udinese have not been involved in continental action since 2013, when they were knocked out of the Europa League in the play-off round by Slovan Liberec, but Bijol has set his sights on ending that wait by spearheading his side towards qualification after a promising start to the campaign.

The Bianconeri, who are preparing to make the trip to relegation-threatened Monza on Monday, are heading into the weekend sitting just nine points adrift of sixth-placed Juventus despite being forced to contend with a summer which saw a managerial change and the likes of Matheus Martins and Walace head through the exit door.

Bijol still feels he has not reached top gear this season, having been impacted by a shorter recovery period as a result of competing at Euro 2024, but he is still daring to dream of making sure European football is on the menu at the Bluenergy Stadium during the 2025/26 campaign.

"Getting into Europe for the first time in more than a decade is the big goal," admitted the Slovenian. "At the end of the day, we are aiming to be in the top half of the table. We know that in Italy there are a lot of big clubs that are aiming for Europe. But if we continue to grow and improve, there could be an opportunity that we have to take at the end of the season.

"As a team, we're doing really well. It has been going much better than last season, and we started really well. There have been a few harder games, where we could do better and take some more points, but we’re playing good football. We're improving each week, and this is what is important.

"Personally, I think I could do better this season, but I needed some new energy after Euro 2024. As the season progresses, I'm sure I'm going to do better as well."

If Udinese are to reach their objective of booking their place in a continental competition ahead of next term, captain Florian Thauvin and former Aston Villa frontman Keinan Davis are likely to have a key role to play, and Bijol feels the latter has the potential to make the difference after overcoming injuries following his arrival in September 2023.

"Keinan had some problems with injuries when he came in last year, but he is progressing," insisted the former CSKA Moscow and Hannover man. "As he is becoming more and more fit, we can see how much quality he has and how much he can give to the team. He is giving us a lot this year, and I'm sure he is going to keep on improving and scoring goals."

Bijol Raves Over In-Demand Teammate Sesko

Arsenal target could be key to Slovenia's World Cup hopes

Sesko has been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League after showcasing his talent with Bundesliga giants RB Leipzig, with GMS sources recently revealing that Arsenal could attempt to agree a deal in January ahead of his eventual arrival at the end of the season due to remaining boss Mikel Arteta's leading striker target.

Bijol has been keeping tabs on the frontman's development at close quarters, having worked with him in countless training sessions and seen the problems he can cause opponents during their time as international teammates, and he is adamant that the 21-year-old has the ability to take his game to another level as they aim to qualify for the 2026 World Cup.

"He could be a top player at the end of the day," confirmed the defender when asked whether Sesko would thrive in the Premier League if he eventually arrives from Leipzig. "He has everything to reach that level and be one of the best strikers in the world. It's up to him to show it to everyone.

"It’s going to be hard for us to qualify for the World Cup, but I think we are in a good way. We keep on improving as a team, so why not? It's a big goal for us, which we are aiming towards. After Euro 2024, I think the only natural thing to do is to look at the World Cup and to try to qualify for it."

