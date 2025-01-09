Aston Villa are continuing to track Borussia Dortmund winger Jamie Gittens, according to CaughtOffside.

Unai Emery is looking to bolster his attacking options, but will need to sell to buy in order to satisfy profit and sustainability rules. However, with Jaden Philogene set to move to Ipswich, Villa may have freed up the funds to make a move for the young English attacker.

Aston Villa Need More Depth in Wide Positions

They face competition from Bayern Munich for Gittens

Leon Bailey has struggled to hit the heights of last campaign, while Morgan Rogers has shone in a more central role. Aston Villa are in desperate need of a natural winger, and the "unbelievably strong" Jamie Gittens could be just the player.

With John McGinn occupying the role on the left wing, Villa are desperately searching for a dynamic wide player to complement their squad. Aston Villa aren't the only team interested in Gittens, with Bayern Munich keeping tabs on the Englishman. They would like him to replace Leroy Sane, whose contract is running out, with the German interested in a move away from the Bundesliga giants.

The Rise of Gittens has Been Impressive

He was once in the Man City academy

Born in Reading, Gittens joined the Manchester City academy in 2018, where he remained for two years. Aged 16, in 2020, he was signed by Borussia Dortmund, but the pandemic and then a serious injury hampered his start to life in Germany.

However, he has now settled and is in scintillating form. With five goals and three assists in 15 league appearances, he was one of the form players in the Bundesliga, so it is no surprise there is a lot of interest in the winger. His Champions League form is even more impressive, as he has four goals and one assist in six appearances including one goal away at Real Madrid.

Arsenal and Liverpool have both been rumoured to have held an interest in Gittens, as he becomes one of Europe's most sought-after players. If Aston Villa are to sign the 20-year-old, he could help them qualify for European football again, and go deep into the Champions League, a competition which they have thrived in so far this year.

All statistics according to Transfermarkt - correct as of 09-01-25.