Highlights Aston Villa are interested in signing Bayer Leverkusen defender Jeremie Frimpong, but a January move is unlikely.

Frimpong's attacking involvement and defensive capabilities make him an attractive prospect for Villa.

Villa could face competition from Arsenal and Manchester United for Frimpong's signature.

Aston Villa are reportedly interested in signing Bayer Leverkusen defender Jeremie Frimpong, and talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook has provided an update to GIVEMESPORT on their pursuit, suggesting that a January move may be unlikely.

Currently positioned second in the Premier League with potential aspirations for the title, Aston Villa are looking to add reinforcements during the winter transfer window. Among the players they are reportedly eyeing is Frimpong, an impressive full-back from Bayer Leverkusen who has attracted attention from multiple clubs in England's top flight.

Frimpong's combination of attacking involvement and defensive capabilities makes him an attractive prospect for Villa as they continue to push to compete in the top echelons of the Premier League. Unai Emery has transformed the Villans from a side battling at the foot of the table to a team competing for European places, and the Midlands outfit can now shop in a different market for new additions.

Frimpong attracting Premier League interest

As per The Athletic, Villa are among the clubs who admire former Celtic full-back Frimpong, who is enjoying an impressive spell in the Bundesliga. The Dutch international is contracted to Leverkusen until 2028, leaving them in a strong negotiating position, at least for now. According to Football Insider, Frimpong has a £35m release clause, but it doesn't become active until the summer.

Villa clearly recognise his potential and are keen to secure his signature to provide competition for Matty Cash at right-back. Frimpong certainly isn't your traditional full-back, however, as he's given a lot of freedom in Xabi Alonso's system to bomb forward, more often seen advancing into the final third than defending his own penalty area.

Jeremie Frimpong vs Bayer Leverkusen squad - 2023/2024 stats Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 16 =1st Goals 5 =3rd Assists 6 3rd Key Passes Per Game 1.8 3rd Dribbles Per Game 1.6 3rd Match rating 7.29 6th Statistics via WhoScored - Correct as of 09/01/2024

However, Aston Villa face stiff competition from Arsenal and Manchester United in the race for Frimpong's signature. Arsenal, under the management of Mikel Arteta, are reportedly eyeing Frimpong as a potential new addition, with the Gunners ready to trigger his release clause in the summer transfer window.

Meanwhile, Manchester United were previously in advanced talks to sign Frimpong, but a move failed to come to fruition. It's unclear whether the Red Devils will consider reigniting their interest as it's unlikely to be a priority due to Erik ten Hag having Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Diogo Dalot as options to choose from at Old Trafford.

Alex Crook - Frimpong a genuine target

Crook has suggested that Frimpong is a genuine target for the Midlands club, but he doesn't expect Leverkusen to offload him during the January transfer window. The talkSPORT reporter adds that the owners have deep pockets and will continue to be ambitious, so he expects things to ramp up towards the deadline. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, when asked if he expects Villa to do business this month, Crook said...

"Yeah, but it's been fairly quiet so far. They were big in the summer and they're probably in a better position than they could have hoped. The owners have got deep pockets and they're ambitious. So yeah, I think towards the end of the window that might well ramp up. Jeremie Frimpong is the one that I think is the most genuine from what I'm told. Leverkusen aren't particularly keen to sell him in this window. But if that was to change, I think that they would certainly be part of the conversation."

Unai Emery could have January clear out

As Villa continue to progress at a rapid pace under the guidance of Emery, some of their squad might not be able to keep up. The Villans have brought in a host of new players to match their ambitions, but some of the squad still remain from previous regimes who may not be at the same level as some of their team-mates.

Journalist Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Villa could have a 'mini clear out' in the January window. Emery has reportedly already 'green-lit' the departure of Bertrand Traore, who is one of the victims of Villa's upturn in fortunes over the last few years. Previously a key player, Traore has fallen out of favour of late.