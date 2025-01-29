Aston Villa forward Jhon Duran 'really wants' to join Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr, and the two clubs are expected to agree on a staggering package deal worth up to £90 million for the Colombian striker, GIVEMESPORT sources exclusively revealed on our brand-new Market Madness podcast.

However it remains unclear if the Saudi club will sign Duran or Bayer Leverkusen striker Victor Boniface, who they have also agreed a deal for.

Duran has been in stellar form this season but has yet to nail down the striker's starting berth at Villa Park, starting just four of 20 Premier League games while in competition with English frontman Ollie Watkins. He conjured up an impressive seven goals, including three on the bounce in December and a vital strike in a 2-1 win over Manchester City, a game he started.

A red card against Newcastle United (December 26) derailed his starting role, and he returned to the bench to be used as an impact sub in draws against Arsenal and West Ham United. The Villans rejected a £57 million bid from the Hammers for the 21-year-old earlier this month and the East Londoners are turning their focus elsewhere. But Al-Nassr remain keen on signing one of the Premier League's 'most improved players', and club officials are in England trying to secure a deal.

Villa's Duran Has 'Agreed Personal Terms' With Al-Nassr

A £90m package deal is likely to be agreed

Ben Jacobs gave an update on Al-Nassr's pursuit of Duran and confirmed that the Saudi Pro League giants have agreed on personal terms with the striker. He suggested on the latest GIVEMESPORT Market Madness podcast that a £90 million package deal could be agreed between the two clubs for the 15-cap Colombia international to head to Al-Awwal Park:

"Al-Nassr have a delegation in London looking for Jhon Duran, who has agreed personal terms. And I'm told he really wants the move to Saudi Arabia. No fee at the time of recording agreed with Villa yet, but it's likely they'll come to an agreement around the £65-70 million fixed fee mark, plus add-ons taking it somewhere in the region of £90 million, which is in and around Villa's asking price."

Jhon Duran Premier League Stats (2024-25) Appearances 19 Goals 7 Assists 0 Shots (excl blocks) 25 Chances created 4 Take-ons completed 3 Fouls won 15 Aerial duels won 19 Touches in opposition box 47

Duran joined Villa from MLS side Chicago Fire in January 2023 for £18 million, and he encountered a slow start before firing his way into Unai Emery's first team this season. The Colombian isn't the only striker on Al-Nassr's shortlist as they look to give Stefano Pioli more options upfront alongside Cristiano Ronaldo before their transfer window slams shut on January 31.

Bayer Leverkusen's Boniface is also on the Saudi giants' radar, and Jacobs explained that there is a full agreement with the Nigerian striker for €60 million (£50 million). Al-Alami will wait to agree on a fee with Villa for Duran before deciding which transfer to go forward with, although the latter is ready to fly to Riyadh and become their latest high-profile signing.

