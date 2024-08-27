Aston Villa are at serious risk of Chelsea attempting to lure Jhon Duran away from Villa Park in the final hours of the summer transfer window as the west Londoners have pinpointed him as a back-up option if they fail to land Napoli marksman Victor Osimhen, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Villans have already allowed one of their youthful prospects to complete a switch to Stamford Bridge, with head coach Unai Emery sanctioning Omari Kellyman's departure for up to £19million in June, but they are in danger of their Premier League rivals raiding their squad again in the coming days.

Ian Maatsen has made the move in the opposite direction, joining Villa for a £37.5million fee after it became clear that he did not feature at the forefront of new Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca's plans, but the two clubs are poised to be locked in further negotiations as Friday's 11pm deadline draws closer.

Blues Open to Testing Villans with Duran Bid

West Londoners previously had chance to negotiate personal terms

Villa could face a serious battle to hold onto Duran as Chelsea have refused to rule out the possibility of making a last-gasp attempt to get the deal over the line, according to GMS sources, meaning he is heading into the final days of the transfer window with uncertainty hanging over his future.

The Blues were given permission to hold discussions over personal terms with the striker in June, only for them to back away from offering a route to the capital due to opting against meeting the Villans' £40million demands, but their interest has refused to dissipate as Maresca continues making adjustments to his squad.

GMS sources have been informed that Villa could find themselves in a position where their resolve is tested ahead of the fast-approaching deadline as Chelsea are seriously considering making a move for Duran if they are unable to make progress in their attempts to convince Napoli to green-light a loan deal for Osimhen.

Jhon Duran's statistical averages per 90 minutes during the 2023/24 domestic campaign compared to Victor Osimhen Jhon Duran Victor Osimhen Percentage of aerial duels won 62.5 44.0 Shots 3.77 3.86 Shots on target 1.32 1.64 Goals 0.94 0.68 Key passes 0.75 1.05 Expected goals 0.38 0.70 Statistics correct as of 27/08/2024

The Colombia international made no secret of his desire to embark on a fresh challenge before the season got underway, with him riling the Villans' fanbase by making his intentions of joining fellow suitors West Ham United clear during a social media video, but a switch to the London Stadium failed to materialise.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently told GMS that Duran could make a last-minute exit from Villa, and Emery would dive into the market for a replacement if he opts to cash in as the Spanish tactician has been forced to continue considering alternative options due to ongoing doubt over whether he will remain in the Midlands.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jhon Duran has scored nine goals in Aston Villa's colours, but none of those efforts have come against Chelsea

Duran Identified as Ideal Addition for Project

Colombia international expected to be willing to make switch

GMS sources understand that Duran is still being seen as a frontman who would be ideal for Chelsea's project, and there is a feeling that he would be willing to walk away from his current surroundings if he is the subject of an eleventh hour approach from the five-time Premier League champions.

Although Villa find themselves in a strong negotiating position thanks to the 20-year-old's £30,000-per-week contract not being due to expire until the summer of 2028, allowing them to set lofty demands, it is not a foregone conclusion that he will still be in the Midlands after the transfer window slams shut.

Related Aston Villa is 'Viable Destination' for £25m Chelsea Outcast Aston Villa are among the Premier League clubs linked with Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah

There is a genuine possibility of Chelsea's striker situation not being resolved until the final hours before Friday's 11pm deadline, GMS sources have learned, resulting in Duran's current employers being left braced for a potential offer arriving after they battled to keep him among Emery's options when West Ham came calling.

All statistics courtesy of FBref and Transfermarkt