Aston Villa fans continue to hear the good news when it comes to potential incomings in the January transfer window - and they've been hit with another positive tidbit with Jhon Duran being made unavailable for sale in the current market, GIVEMESPORT sources exclusively revealed on the second episode of our Market Madness podcast.

Duran was heavily linked with a move away from Villa Park in the summer, with Chelsea and West Ham United both reportedly interested in his services - and the latter even made formal approaches for his signature, though they were turned down Unai Emery's men. Since then, Duran has been superb in a claret and blue shirt, scoring 12 goals in just seven starts for the Villans - including seven in the Premier League already this season.

Sources: Duran Price Tag Set as Villa Stand Firm

Paris Saint-Germain might find it tough to land the Colombian star

But despite reports that he could be on his way out of the west Midlands, sources have revealed that Duran won't be leaving in the winter window - with a huge price tag set on his talents.

Jhon Duran's Premier League statistics - Aston Villa squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 593 15th Goals 7 2nd Aerial Duels Won Per Game 1 =5th Shots Per Game 1.6 3rd Dribbles Per Game 0.2 =18th Match rating 6.48 15th

GIVEMESPORT sources revealed on our Market Madness podcast that, if Villa did have a change of heart and decided to let Duran leave, they would want a fee of £85million in January. Interest is firm from across the continent, with Paris Saint-Germain keeping an eye on him, and they would like to sign him imminently alongside their capture of Napoli star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

The French outfit have made enquiries, but Villa have told them that Duran is not for sale since bursting onto the scene over the past nine months. The only way that Villa would change their minds is if they received an £85million offer for Duran's services, which would mark their second-highest transfer sale of all time, following Jack Grealish's £100million move to Manchester City back in 2021.

Duran had a £40million price tag slapped on his head in the summer, but impressive performances that have seen Ollie Watkins dropped to the bench means that, alongside his knack for important goals, Duran's price has more than doubled since the summer.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jhon Duran has two goals in 15 games for Colombia.

Villa sit fifth in the Champions League's newfound league phase, and another win could all but secure their place in the knockout stages of the tournament - in which Duran could prove pivotal.

