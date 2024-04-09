Highlights Aston Villa keeping an eye on Vitoria winger Jota Silva after scouting Vitoria Guimaraes' match at the weekend.

Silva is dreaming of playing in the Champions League after his recent debut for the Portugal national team.

Villa's connection with Vitoria Guimaraes through V Sports could give them an advantage any transfer negotiations for Silva.

Aston Villa could be set to dip into the Portuguese market during the summer transfer window, with an exciting attacking talent on their radar. Villa had a scout present as Vitoria Guimaraes picked up a surprise win over Porto on Sunday, and there is already speculation about the standout talent they were likely to be watching.

Villa boss Unai Emery already has a plethora of attacking talent at his disposal, with the likes of Leon Bailey and Moussa Diaby impressing on the flanks this season. But they could be set to add another young talent to their forward ranks if their latest scouting mission is anything to go by.

Aston Villa Keeping Eye on Jota Silva

He has been in top form for Vitoria Guimaraes

Vitoria winger Jota Silva has been on fine form this season, and scored his 11th league goal of the season against Porto. He has also notched five assists, and will certainly have caught the eye of the Villa scout at the game, per Scouts in Attendance.

Silva, 24, is a full Portugal international and has excited with his performances on the wings in his native country. He has reportedly earned comparison to Villa academy graduate and former captain Jack Grealish, who is now plying his trade with reigning Premier League and Champions League winners Manchester City.

“I want to reach the top of world football," Silva said in an interview with The Guardian last month. "I want to play in the Champions League and my dream is to reach the national team. That’s why I’m working.”

He added: “I didn’t have good conditions at the clubs I played for at the start of my career but I had to show results. That always stays with me and moulds my personality. A motto I take into my life is that you don’t need much to be happy. Success depends on work and if you want to be successful you have to work hard.”

Jota Silva Statistics in 2023-24 Games played 35 Goals 17 Assists 7

V Sports Connection Could Be Key

Villa co-owners Wes Edens and Nassef Sawiris have a 29% stake in Vitoria Guimaraes through their company V Sports. They had initially agreed a deal to buy 46% of the Portuguese club, but their stake had to be reduced because of UEFA rules.

That connection between the two clubs could give Villa an immediate advantage in any potential transfer deal. While Edens and Sawiris are not the majority shareholders at Vitoria, they will certainly have sway in the boardroom - and they are in full control of things at the Villa end.

V Sports also have collaboration agreements with Egyptian team ZED FC, Japan's Vissel Kobe and Spanish side Real Union. The latter club is owned by Villa boss Unai Emery, and managed by Villa's former under-21s boss Inigo Idiakez.

Statistics according to Transfermarkt - correct as of 09-04-24.