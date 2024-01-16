Highlights Aston Villa are close to signing right-back Kosta Nedeljkovic at Villa Park before loaning him back to Crvena Zvezda for the remainder of the 2023/24 season to continue his development.

Aston Villa are expected to sign Crvena Zvezda right-back Kosta Nedeljkovic and complete his medical before sending him back on loan to the Serbian outfit for the remainder of the 2023/24 season as transfer expert Fabrizio Romano weighs up potential business at Villa Park this winter.

Unai Emery hopes to bolster his Villans squad during the 2024 winter transfer window but will be aware of the club’s need to follow the Premier League’s profit and sustainability regulations.

Villa have enjoyed a fantastic campaign in the top flight, sitting pretty in the top four and in with a chance of securing qualification to the 2024/25 Champions League. The West Midlands giants are also through to the following stages of the Europa Conference League and FA Cup and hope to win a trophy to consolidate an excellent campaign at Villa Park.

Aston Villa set to sign Nedeljkovic in quiet winter

According to reports in Serbia (via BirminghamLive), Aston Villa are closing in on the signing of Nedeljkovic at Villa Park. The right-back will sign in a deal worth £6.5m plus add-ons as the Villans look to develop stars for the future.

The 18-year-old is set to be loaned back to Crvena Zvezda until the end of the 2023/24 season, where the West Midlands outfit hope he will continue his development. A sell-on clause is also inserted into the deal, meaning the Serbian giants will receive 12 per cent of any transfer profits on the player.

Nedeljkovic only made his Crvena Zvezda debut in August 2023 but has nailed down his right-back position in the side, playing against Manchester City and Young Boys in the Champions League this term. Romano has also told GIVEMESPORT (15th January) that Villa will sign Nedeljkovic for ‘way less’ than the €9m (£7.8m) he has seen reported.

It is expected to be a quiet winter of incomings at Villa Park, with the Villans wary of facing potential sanctions from the Premier League if they break profit and sustainability rules. In November 2023, Everton were deducted ten points after they failed to comply with the regulations. Earlier this month, the Toffees were charged again, alongside Nottingham Forest, with both cases being referred to the judicial panel, which will appoint independent commissions to determine the outcome of a punishment.

Speaking about how the Premier League’s rules will affect Villa’s transfer business, Emery told the media (via BirminghamLive):

“We are trying to keep to Financial Fair Play while holding on to the best players in our squad. But of course, we are not closed off to selling someone if a very good offer comes in. “And it gives us the possibility to improve our FFP position. But we are going to work with respect to the rules. However, we must be sure we do not lose our potential as a team - even if we have to sell some players.”

Matty Cash vs Kosta Nedeljkovic - 2023/24 player comparison Matty Cash Kosta Nedeljkovic Appearances 28 18 Goals 4 0 Assists 2 2 Yellow cards 7 1 Stats according to Transfermarkt, correct as of 16-01-24

Fabrizio Romano - Villa are pleased with their current squad

Romano has revealed that discussions are still taking place over a potential release clause in Nedeljkovic’s contract. The Italian journalist suggests Villa won’t be too busy in the market this winter to avoid breaching the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules. Romano told GIVEMESPORT:

“There will probably be a small sell-on clause for Nedeljkovic, but there is still a discussion there. Then, the player will sign the contract. I think a medical could occur before the end of January, and the player will join in the summer. Then, for Villa, I don't think it will be a super busy window because of Financial Fair Play. [They could move] if they find some opportunities; otherwise, they're pleased with their squad.”

Aston Villa transfer news, including potential Jhon Duran departure

Unsurprisingly, given their success on the pitch and concern over Financial Fair Play, Villa are yet to dip into the transfer window this winter and could restrict their business this month. The Villans have no reason to put themselves in jeopardy by splashing out on signings they don’t require. However, there could be several departures on the cards at Villa Park.

According to journalist Nathan Gissing, Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran has been discussed as a short-term option for Chelsea. The west London outfit could look to bring the 20-year-old to Stamford Bridge on loan until the end of the 2023/24 season. A deal could be complicated, with the centre-forward not expected to elevate the Blues squad, whilst Villa would need to sign a replacement for the Colombian.