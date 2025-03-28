Aston Villa have been handed a significant boost in their attempts to lure Noni Madueke to Villa Park as domestic counterparts Chelsea are beginning to give indications that they will entertain offers when the transfer window reopens in the summer, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Villans profited from a lucrative cash injection before last month's winter deadline, thanks to Jhon Duran completing a switch worth up to £71million to Saudi Pro League big-spenders Al-Nassr, and head coach Unai Emery is working with president of football operations Monchi to identify potential recruits ahead of next season.

Ian Maatsen headed to Aston Villa from Chelsea less than 12 months ago, when a £37.5million deal was agreed, and there is an eagerness to see former teammate Madueke follow in the Netherlands international's footsteps when the opportunity arises to open negotiations.

Villans Have Fresh Hope of Landing Madueke

England international could make move if suitable offer lodged

Aston Villa are leading the race to sign Madueke in the summer, according to GMS sources, and they have renewed optimism in the race for his signature as there is increasing confidence that Chelsea are prepared to cash in if a strong bid that allows them to make a marginal profit is tabled.

The wide forward headed to Stamford Bridge in a deal worth in the region of £30million from Eredivisie giants PSV Eindhoven in January 2023, but members of the Villans' recruitment department are viewing the upcoming transfer window as an ideal opportunity to capitalise on the uncertainty over his long-term future.

GMS sources have been informed that Aston Villa are expected to be alongside Newcastle United as the frontrunners to land Madueke, who has registered 12 goal contributions in all competitions this season, and it is thought that he would be open to a move if it becomes clear that he could have limited game time if he remains at Chelsea.

Although the England international still has five years remaining on his contract and has been described as 'electric', his current employers' decision not to rule out the possibility of sanctioning his departure has resulted in the Villans circling as Emery goes in search of more creativity in the final third of the pitch.

The door has been left ajar for Aston Villa to make a move for Madueke as Chelsea are continuing to assess their own frontline and will not stand still in the summer window, GMS sources have learned, while it has been conceded that he could be in for a difficult battle for regular action next season due to the west Londoners' transfer plans.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Noni Madueke has been averaging a Premier League goal every 211 minutes this season

Madueke Fits Bill as Emery Makes Target List

Tactician eager to bring in another wide option before next term

GMS sources have been told that Madueke fits the bill for Aston Villa as Emery's eagerness to bring in another wide option has led to the likes of Roony Bardghji, Ademola Lookman, Pedro Goncalves, Alex Baena, Jamie Gittens - of Copenhagen, Atalanta, Sporting, Villarreal and Borussia Dortmund respectively - also being on the Midlands outfit's radar.

The Villans want to take advantage of the £40million option to sign Marcus Rashford on a permanent basis, having shown promising signs during the early stages of his loan spell from Manchester United, but they are still tempted to raid Stamford Bridge for the 23-year-old in the coming months.

Aston Villa's biggest competition for Madueke is poised to be Newcastle as he has been pinpointed as a leading target as they seek a right-sided attacker, GMS sources understand, but they also have PSV's Johan Bakayoko and Yeremy Pino - who is currently at Villarreal - on their list of alternative options.

GMS sources recently revealed that the Villans keeping Rashford beyond the end of the season is not a foregone conclusion as overseas suitors may attempt to turn his head, having previously shown interest in joining Barcelona or Paris Saint-Germain, and failing to get the deal over the line would heighten the need to secure reinforcements in the final third.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 28/03/2025

