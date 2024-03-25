Highlights Aston Villa talisman Leon Bailey could look to seal his departure due to being desperate to compete in the Champions League on a regular basis.

The Jamaican has admitted that he would find it difficult to turn down a potential move to the likes of Arsenal or Chelsea if they come calling for his signature.

Transfer insider Dean Jones has refused to rule out the possibility of Bailey pushing to embark on a fresh challenge ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

Aston Villa star Leon Bailey is confident that he has the ability to make an impact in the Champions League, and transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT that it could result in the winger joining a 'top six' outfit in the summer despite Unai Emery's side being in contention to bring Europe's elite club competition to Villa Park next term.

Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City are the only sides ahead of the Villans in the Premier League standings heading into the final months of the season, having racked up the division's fourth-highest number of wins, and it has led to supporters dreaming of seeing the Midlands outfit going head-to-head with some of the continent's biggest forces in the 2024/25 campaign.

Bailey has played a pivotal role in Villa battling it out for a Champions League spot, thanks to registering 23 goal contributions in all competitions this term, but recent comments have resulted in there being doubts over whether he will still be on his current employers' books by the time the fast-approaching summer window slams shut.

Bailey Would be Keen to Challenge for Regular Silverware

Bailey has admitted that he would be interested in joining a 'massive team' after achieving his dream of competing in the Premier League, having been involved in an interview on the Let's Be Honest podcast, while he believes that swapping Villa for a side regularly challenging for silverware would shine a light on Jamaican football.

But the wide-man, who has put the Villans in a strong negotiating position ahead of the summer due to penning a new four-year contract worth £120,000-per-week in February, has maintained that he is fully focused on maintaining his high standards during the remainder of the campaign despite hinting that he would find it difficult to snub a potential move to Arsenal or Chelsea.

Bailey conceding that his head could be turned by a direct rival will have come as a blow to Emery, particularly after his stellar performances have led to Moussa Diaby - who became Villa's club-record signing by sealing a £51.9million switch from Bayer Leverkusen in July - being forced to settle for a bit-part role in recent months.

Leon Bailey's statistical averages per 90 minutes compared to Moussa Diaby in the Premier League this season Leon Bailey Moussa Diaby Progressive passes 3.19 3.03 Shots 2.65 2.40 Key passes 2.41 2.06 Goals 0.48 0.23 Assists 0.48 0.34 Statistics correct as of 25/03/2024

Respected reporter Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Bailey has enjoyed an 'incredible turnaround' in his Villa career, having been forced to overcome lay-offs and contend with extensive periods out of the preferred starting line-up, while Diaby's arrival has resulted in him rising to the challenge.

It is understood that Villa considered putting fresh terms on the table ahead of the winter transfer window opening for business at the turn of the year, which would have strengthened their stance if an admirer attempted to test their resolve, but they opted against initiating talks due to Emery's lingering worries over the former Genk talisman's injury record.

But Bailey, who has been on Villa's books since completing a £25million switch from Leverkusen in August 2021, convinced the Spanish tactician to reward him with a lucrative contract after becoming one of the first names on the team sheet as they continue fighting for Champions League qualification.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Leon Bailey has registered three or more shots in seven Premier League outings this season, with his highest tally of five coming during Aston Villa's 1-0 win over Manchester City in December

Dean Jones - Bailey Seeking Move Would Not Come as Surprise

Jones understands that Bailey is brimming with confidence and fully believes that he is capable of being among the world's most exciting wingers, resulting in him being optimistic of taking his game to another level and becoming a Champions League regular in the coming seasons.

The reputable journalist has refused to rule out the possibility of the 28-cap Jamaica international setting his sights on swapping Villa for one of their top six rivals in the Premier League during the summer transfer window as he is keen to boost his chances of reaching his primary objective.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"The thing with Leon Bailey is he is very confident in himself and, as such, has always believed he would go to the very top. "He will be loving the fact he is a key part of a team chasing down a Champions League spot, but this is where he feels he should be, so it’s not like he will feel any sense of luck that this is happening to him. "From what I have heard in the past, he has felt he would be a Champions League player. With what we are hearing now, I think we can see that is what he is making sure of. He has set himself high standards and will not accept falling away from here, so if that means a transfer to a different top six club, I can see him doing that.”

Dendoncker Primed for Villa Return as Napoli Loan Fails to Work Out

Leander Dendoncker is set to return to Villa at the end of the season, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, as reigning Serie A champions Napoli are not planning to take advantage of a £7.7million option to make his loan switch to the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium permanent.

The Italian journalist suggests that the Belgium international does not feature in Gli Azzurri's future plans after being limited to just 21 minutes of action since his arrival during the winter window, resulting in him being in line to head back to the Midlands after the campaign's climax.

Reliable reporter Neil Moxley previously told GIVEMESPORT that Dendoncker risked convincing Emery that he is not capable of adjusting to his demands after making errors during the first half of the season, which included losing possession ahead of Luton Town finding the back of the net, meaning Villa could be seeking a buyer in the summer.

