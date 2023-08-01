Highlights Leon Bailey could be on his way out of Villa Park as the club look to make room for another attacking signing

Douglas Luiz's future at Villa Park is uncertain, with interest from Arsenal and Tottenham, but he may ultimately stay

Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on the club's interest in Jeremy Doku

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery has been busy bolstering his squad ahead of Europa Conference League action heading to Villa Park in the upcoming season, but there is still time to make further adjustments to his squad.

In preparation for continental football returning to the Midlands, the Villans shattered their transfer record by sealing the £51.9million signing of Moussa Diaby from Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen last month.

Emery has also raided former club Villarreal for Pau Torres, with an initial fee of £33million being forked out, while Youri Tielemans recovered from the blow of suffering relegation with Leicester City by making the switch upon the expiry of his contract.

With the September 1 transfer deadline approaching, GIVEMESPORT have exclusive updates on two potential departures and one reported target from a variety of journalists, including Fabrizio Romano.

Leon Bailey

According to Football Insider, Villa are willing to listen to offers for Bailey as his departure would aid Emery in his bid to spend big on another attacking signing.

The report suggests the winger, who has found the back of the net six times in 54 appearances for his current employers, has attracted interest from Saudi Arabian big-spenders Al Nassr and is on the market for upwards of £20million.

Although Bailey only sealed a £25million move from Leverkusen two years ago, Diaby's arrival could result in his game-time diminishing at Villa Park.

Transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT that Villa are open to offloading the Jamaica international as it could allow them to move for Barcelona forward Ferran Torres.

He said: "I don’t think there is much of a queue of clubs in England ready to take Leon Bailey on a permanent deal at the moment, and I would back his self-belief to claim he can still make this work out at Villa.

"But there is talk of interest from Saudi Arabia and soon we might get a good idea of just how Villa view him at the moment.

"I think they would be good to move on from him but, at the moment, we haven’t seen anyone look to move him out of there, which is probably also needed for Villa to make genuine space for someone like Ferran Torres to land."

Bailey has entered the final two years of his £100,000-per-week contract at Villa, meaning it could be the perfect time for Emery to cash in as he aims to take his squad to the next level.

Douglas Luiz

Luiz could be on his way to north London before the transfer window slams shut as, according to The Sun, arch-rivals Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are battling it out for his signature.

The report suggests the Gunners are eyeing a fresh move for the Brazilian after failing with three bids worth up to £25million less than 12 months ago, which resulted in him remaining in the Midlands instead of playing a pivotal role as Mikel Arteta's side narrowly missed out on the Premier League title.

Meanwhile, new Tottenham head coach Ange Postecoglou has identified Luiz as a target ahead of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg potentially joining La Liga heavyweights Atletico Madrid.

But Alex Crook, the talkSPORT reporter, has told GIVEMESPORT that he expects the defensive midfielder to remain at Villa Park despite Tielemans offering further competition for a starting spot.

When asked if Luiz is still at the forefront of Emery's plans after an ambitious summer of spending, the respected journalist said: "Definitely. I think the fact that they've got European football probably satisfies his ambitions.

"Obviously, he was really keen to join Arsenal in the not-so-distant past. But they've got Declan Rice now, so I don't really see where he fits in because they've got a few midfield options.

"I think he'd be mobile enough for Postecoglou at Tottenham, but he is not someone who I've heard there is a strong interest in.

"I think he's more likely to stay at Villa. He'll give it a go in the Europa Conference League and try to challenge for Europe via the Premier League."

Luiz has made 151 appearances since arriving at Villa Park, chalking up 12 goals and 14 assists along the way.

Thanks to having three years remaining on his £75,000-per-week deal, Emery does not need to rush into sanctioning the former Manchester City man's exit.

But Luiz has set his sights on competing in the Champions League - leading to interest from the likes of Atletico Madrid, Chelsea, Liverpool and Juventus over the course of the last 12 months - which could complicate matters as Villa look to retain the South American's services.

Jeremy Doku

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT that Villa are unlikely to make another statement signing by luring Doku away from Rennes after already splashing the cash.

The Italian journalist said: "I think he was an alternative to Moussa Diaby. Of course, they wanted that kind of player.

"But Doku is very expensive, so I don't honestly see Villa spending something close to €90million or €100million for two wingers.

"Let's see because we never know in football but, at the moment, it is not an active conversation."

Italian media outlet TuttoMercatoWeb reported that Monchi - Villa's president of football operations - had been eager to land Doku prior to swooping in for Diaby, but he was left frustrated when a bid worth in the region of £21.5million was rejected by Rennes.

Liverpool have also been tracking the Belgium international, meaning that a big-money switch to the Premier League could still be on the cards.

But Rennes are not under pressure to sell Doku ahead of the transfer deadline as his contract, which allows him to pocket just over £25,000-per-week, still has two years to run.

Although Villa's pursuit of the former Anderlecht man appears to have come to an end, reputable reporter Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that supporters would be excited by his arrival.

Doku created plenty of problems for opponents last season as he found the back of the net seven times and produced an additional four assists in 35 outings.