Highlights Aston Villa are preparing to offer Leon Bailey a new contract as they look to reward him for a productive first half of the season.

The winger is in line to become one of the Villans' highest earners if he agrees to put pen-to-paper.

Transfer insider Dean Jones believes Bailey deserves credit for turning his Villa career around after initially being put on the market during the summer.

Aston Villa star Leon Bailey has enjoyed an 'incredible turnaround' in his Villa Park career, and transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT that the Jamaica international deserves credit for thriving when there were doubts over whether he had a long-term future under boss Unai Emery.

It looked like it would be difficult for Bailey to secure regular game time when the Villans reacted to qualifying for the Europa Conference League by shattering their club-record outlay to sign Moussa Diaby for £51.9million from Bayer Leverkusen during the summer, but he has risen to the challenge.

Although Emery has a chance to bolster his squad ahead of the winter window's February 1 deadline, having registered 35 wins from his first 57 matches at the helm and instigated an unexpected Premier League title push, he is also looking to tie key men down to fresh terms.

Bailey poised to enter contract negotiations

Villa have set their sights on opening discussions over a new contract for Bailey, according to MailOnline, and he is on course to join the likes of Emiliano Martinez, Tyrone Mings and Ollie Watkins in becoming one of the club's highest earners if he signs on the dotted line.

The report suggests the Midlands outfit are keen to reward the winger, who has taken his tally of goal contributions in a Villans shirt up to 29 thanks to a productive first half of the season, after producing a string of impressive performances despite being put up for sale during the summer.

Leon Bailey's statistics for Aston Villa this season Appearances 27 Goals 9 Assists 8 Yellow cards 5 Sent off 0 Statistics according to Transfermarkt - Correct as of 10/1/2024

Respected reporter Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Bailey is playing the best football of his Villa career, and it has led to his current employers wanting to tie him down to fresh terms ahead of suitors potentially attempting to strike a winter deal.

The 26-year-old has entered the final 18 months of his contract, which allows him to pocket £100,000-per-week, and that will have caught the attention of interested parties as they realise a move could be on the cards if the Villans fail to reach an internal agreement.

It is understood that Villa considered putting fresh terms on the table ahead of the winter transfer window opening for business, which would have strengthened their negotiating position if an admirer attempts to test their resolve, but they opted against initiating talks due to Emery's lingering worries over the former Genk talisman's injury record.

However, having joined in a £25million switch from Bundesliga giants Bayer Leverkusen in August 2021, Bailey has played a significant role in the Villans moving to within three points of Premier League table-toppers Liverpool.

Dean Jones - Bailey deserves credit ahead of potential pay hike

Jones believes Villa's decision to attempt to tie Bailey down to a lucrative contract, which would allow him to secure a hefty pay rise, emphasises that he has turned a corner in his career after initially struggling since his move to Villa Park.

The reputable journalist feels Diaby's arrival has revitalised the Jamaican, ending concerns over whether he would be up to the challenge when it came to battling with the summer acquisition for a place in the forefront of Emery's plans.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"It has been an incredible turnaround for Leon Bailey considering he is in a position where they are contemplating not just a new contract, but one that would propel him to becoming one of the top earners at Aston Villa. "Fair play to him for taking to the system so well and showing the mindset that was needed to become a success here, because I had great doubts about him being able to produce the consistency that he needed to thrive under Emery in this format. "He also deserves credit for taking on the challenges within the team after players like Diaby have come in and actually fighting for his shirt."

Coutinho linked with MLS move

Philippe Coutinho is set to return to Villa ahead of schedule after an unsuccessful loan spell with Qatari outfit Al-Duhail, according to Spanish sources, but Emery will look to offload the Brazilian as he does not feature in his plans.

The report suggests that the creative midfielder, who joined the Villans permanently for £17million after initially making the move from Barcelona on a temporary basis two years ago, could head to Major League Soccer for the next stage of his career as Inter Miami and LA Galaxy have been touted as potential destinations.

Although Coutinho linked up with Al-Duhail on a season-long loan in September, the Qatar Stars League's reigning champions are keen to bring his spell in the Middle East to a premature end after he has only made nine appearances.

The 31-year-old is on a Villa Park contract worth £125,000-per-week, which is not due to expire until the summer of 2026, and it would make sense for Emery to attempt to find a permanent buyer if there is no way back into his future plans.

Transfer insider Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Coutinho has been 'extremely disappointing' in claret and blue, despite initially showing signs of being able to rediscover the form he enjoyed while on the books of domestic rivals Liverpool.