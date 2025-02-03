Aston Villa are unlikely to let Leon Bailey leave before the transfer window closes, according to Sky Sports News.

The Jamaica winger has been strongly linked with Manchester United, with the Red Devils reportedly making contact with the Birmingham outfit over a potential deal. But it now seems any move to Old Trafford is off.

Sky Sports reported on Monday afternoon:

"This one comes from Aston Villa and we're told they're unlikely to let Leon Bailey leave in this transfer window. Manchester United and Tottenham had been interested, they'd made checks."

Bailey enjoyed a prominent role at Villa Park last season, registering 10 goals and nine assists in the Premier League as the Villans claimed a top four finish. However, he's struggled to impact during the 2024/25 campaign, managing only three goal involvements.

With Villa signing Marcus Rashford from Manchester United on Deadline Day and PSG's Marco Asensio expected to follow, in addition to landing Donyell Malen from Borussia Dortmund earlier in the window, there are doubts over Bailey's role in the first-team going forward.

As one of the club's highest earners at £120k per week, it would make sense for Villa to capitalise on interest and potentially cash-in this month.

Nonetheless, it seems Unai Emery is content for Bailey to remain in his squad until at least the end of the season, as the Villans look to make a mark in the knockout stage of the Champions League and potentially launch a late push for another top four finish in the Premier League.