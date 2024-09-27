Aston Villa could see a move for Inter Milan striker Marcus Thuram in transfer windows to come with Unai Emery keen on the French international, who has been on fire for the Serie A side in recent weeks according to reports.

Villa had a busy transfer window that saw one of their own stars depart for the Italian top-flight in Douglas Luiz, and alongside the sale of Moussa Diaby to Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Ittihad, it saw a huge number of incomings.

The likes of Amadou Onana, Jaden Philogene and Ian Maatsen all came into the club, but Villa are one of the most progressive sides in the Premier League - and that means that they aren't slowing down in a recruitment sense with Thuram reportedly in their sights.

Aston Villa Showing 'Increasing Interest' in Thuram

The Midlands club are battling it out with two other clubs

The report from Fichajes states that Thuram is on the radar of top European clubs, with Villa being rivalled by fellow Premier League outfit Tottenham Hotspur and La Liga giants Atletico Madrid for his signature, with all three showing 'increasing' interest in the Frenchman.

Marcus Thuram's Serie A statistics - Inter Milan squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Minutes Played 409 3rd Goals 4 1st Key Passes Per Game 1 =4th Shots Per Game 2.8 =2nd Aerial Duels Won Per Game 2.4 4th Match rating 7.40 1st

Thuram's performances for Inter Milan this season have caught the eye, with four goals and two assists in just six games in the league, alongside his performance against Manchester City which saw Inter sneak a surprise yet well-earned draw at the Etihad Stadium. His tally for the Serie A side now stands at 17 goals and 15 assists in just 40 league games, which has prompted interest from abroad.

However, despite the interest from the European trio, the San Siro outfit have no intention of letting Thuram go. Simone Inzaghi considers this striker to be a key piece of their project, having signed for the club at the start of last season, and with four more years left on his contract, it is likely that they will demand a hefty fee for his signature.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Marcus Thuram has 26 caps for France, scoring twice for his country.

Inter trust that the 'phenomenal' star will be key to their plans, allowing them to meet their targets for the season in both Serie A and in the Champions League, and any offer that does potentially arrive will be met with caution, given that their priority is to keep their best players. Thuram is also set to remain focused on his performances with Inter, though his future is 'torn' between staying at Inter or accepting a new challenge elsewhere.

Villa Could Sign Thuram if Duran Leaves

Villa have Jhon Duran and Ollie Watkins in their ranks, with the latter being their first-choice striker - but Duran's form to start the current Premier League season has certainly been a huge plus for Villa and despite registering interest from West Ham United and Chelsea in the summer, there is every chance that the Colombian could stay at the club for a long time now.

That would make a move for Thuram unrealistic. There is little chance that the Frenchman would move to Unai Emery's side to become a third-choice striker at Villa Park, and with four years left on his contract, Villa likely wouldn't fork out big money to land the ex-Monchengladbach star in that case. However, if Duran does leave in search of genuine first-team football, that could open the door for Thuram to move to the west Midlands.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 27-09-24.