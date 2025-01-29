Aston Villa are on the trail of Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Matheus Cunha, according to the Daily Mail.

Villa have already been active in this month's transfer window, signing Andres Garcia from Levante, as well as being heavily linked with several high-profile centre-backs - including Loic Bade, Axel Disasi and Juan Foyth.

But with stirker Jhon Duran potentially heading for the exit door at some point in the next six months, the club may need to invest in a new forward and are also interested in Chelsea's Joao Felix according to Fabrizio Romano.

Aston Villa Face Competition for Cunha

The Brazilian is wanted by many Premier League clubs

According to the Mail, one such option may well be Cunha, who is being trailed by Villa and several other Premier League clubs.

With Arsenal, Tottenham, Manchester United and Nottingham Forest all said to be interested in signing Cunha - who "walks into every Premier League XI" - a transfer would be far from straight-forward.

That's before you even factor in the 25-year-old's price-tag, which is reportedly around the £70 million mark.

Cunha could yet sign a new contract at Molineux, as his current deal expires in June 2027.

Wolves will be determined to retain the Brazilian international, who has been mesmerising at times this season. In the Premier League alone, he has notched 10 goals and four assists in 22 games.

In recent days, Sky Sports revealed that Nottingham Forest are preparing a £60 million bid for Cunha, although it remains to be seen whether that will be enough to force a sale. Wolves are currently mired in the Premier League relegation zone and will surely need a player of Cunha's quality to have any hopes of staying up this season.

The club have already boosted their chances of doing so by recruiting defender Emmanuel Agbadou this month from Reims, while efforts are ongoing to try and sign Chelsea's Axel Disasi on loan.

As fate would have it, Aston Villa currently lead the race to sign Disasi, who has played just six times in the Premier League this season. Their interest comes after the club failed to secure a deal for Bade, who has opted to remain at Sevilla until the summer.

