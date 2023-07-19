Aston Villa president of football operations Monchi is 'working' on a deal for an alternative option to Moussa Diaby in case they are unable to lure the Bayer Leverkusen star to Villa Park, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

Monchi was appointed in the behind-scenes role last month and is playing an integral role in Unai Emery's attempts to bolster his squad during the remainder of the summer window.

Aston Villa transfer news - Moussa Diaby

According to 90min, Villa are refusing to give up in their pursuit of Diaby as they have headed back to Leverkusen with a second offer.

The report suggests the Midlands outfit have put a £43million proposal on the table for the winger, who has racked up 97 goal contributions in 172 appearances for his current employers, but the Bundesliga side are seeking £51million.

It is understood that Villa are prioritising a move for Diaby - who has been watched by Arsenal, Newcastle United and Manchester United - and failed with a £30million bid earlier this month.

Respected journalist Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that the Villans have been monitoring the France international for a prolonged period, but their interest went up a notch in the last few weeks.

Diaby has already told Emery that he is keen to complete the switch as he desires a move to the Premier League.

But Saudi Pro League big-spenders Al-Nassr could prove to be a more lucrative alternative destination for the 24-year-old as they have entered the race for his signature.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Diaby?

Romano understands that Villa have earmarked Rennes wide-man Jeremy Doku as another target, with them being willing to up the ante in their pursuit if a move for Diaby fails to come to fruition.

The Italian journalist is aware that Monchi is laying out the groundwork for both deals as Emery seeks further reinforcements ahead of European action returning to Villa Park in the fast-approaching campaign.

Romano told GIVEMESPORT: "Doku is an alternative option they have on the list. He is not a priority now, but he is a player they really appreciate.

"It's strange to say he is an alternative because he's a fantastic player. I would say these are two options they have on the list at Aston Villa and Monchi is working on both."

What's next for Aston Villa?

According to CaughtOffside, Villa are battling it out with the likes of Liverpool for Doku's signature, but they are showing stronger interest than their Premier League rivals.

The report suggests Rennes will only entertain selling the Belgian, who also has AC Milan and Napoli among his suitors after scoring seven goals last term, for in excess of £35million.

Although a deal for Doku is being explored by Villa, Ligue 1 side Rennes are in a strong negotiating position thanks to his contract situation.

The 21-year-old's deal, which sees him pocket close to £26,000-per-week, is not due to expire until the summer of 2025.

Doku has got his name on the scoresheet 17 times during the early stages of his senior club career, along with the same number of assists.