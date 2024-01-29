Highlights Aston Villa have upped the ante in their pursuit of Morgan Rogers by testing Middlesbrough's resolve with a third bid worth £15million.

The winger is eager to join the Villans ahead of the winter window slamming shut on February 1.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano understands that Villa chief Unai Emery is pushing for an agreement.

Aston Villa have been boosted in their pursuit of Morgan Rogers as the Middlesbrough star 'wants to go' to Villa Park, and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT that the Midlands outfit are hoping to reach an agreement 'in the next hours'.

The Villans showed plenty of ambition during the summer, which included Moussa Diaby becoming their club-record signing when he sealed a £51.9million switch from Bayer Leverkusen, and it has paid off as Unai Emery's side have found themselves in the midst of an unexpected Premier League title challenge.

Although Villa have been relatively quiet during the winter window, with Kosta Nedeljkovic being their only acquisition after completing a £6.5million switch from Crvena Zvezda before returning to the Serbian champions on loan for the remainder of the campaign, they are still in the market for reinforcements ahead of the February 1 deadline.

Villa submit third offer for Rogers as they aim to strike late deal

Villa are refusing to give up in their pursuit of Rogers as, according to The Athletic, they have lodged a third bid worth £15million, including add-ons, and have remained in negotiations as they are hopeful of closing the deal during the early stages of this week.

The report suggests that the 21-year-old - who has racked up 16 goal contributions in 33 appearances this season - is excited by the prospect of joining Emery's high-flyers, and he is still the Villans' primary target ahead of the winter window slamming shut despite being frustrated by Middlesbrough when they have tabled previous proposals.

Morgan Rogers' statistical averages in the Championship this season Pass success percentage 72.2 Average passes per game 17.2 Average match rating 6.66 Key passes per game 1.4 Shots per game 1.2 Statistics according to WhoScored - Correct as of 29/1/2024

Transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that he expects Rogers to embark on a fresh challenge at Villa as his current employers will be tempted to cash in and make a substantial profit after he has only been on Teesside for a matter of months.

Middlesbrough only parted with £2million when they succeeded in luring the winger away from reigning Premier League champions Manchester City during the summer, and they are in a strong negotiating position as his £5,000-per-week contract still has three-and-a-half years to run.

It is understood that Boro were unimpressed by Villa's second offer for Rogers as the proposal did not come close to meeting their expectations, which resulted in the Championship outfit rejecting the offer and his suitors returning to the drawing board ahead of making their next move.

The former England under-20 international has been eager for Villa to agree a fee with Middlesbrough since an opening proposal was made earlier this month, with him fitting the bill as Emery looks to add more youthful talent to his squad during the remainder of the winter window.

Fabrizio Romano - Emery pushing to reach agreement over Rogers

Romano understands that Rogers is keen to test himself in the Premier League by joining Villa, and Emery is spearheading the pursuit as he is desperate to wrap up a deal for Middlesbrough's talisman ahead of the winter window closing.

The Italian journalist is aware that the Spanish tactician's insistence resulted in the Villans returning to the negotiating table, while they are hoping to reach an agreement within the next 24 hours after remaining in discussions.

Romano told GIVEMESPORT:

"The player wants to go. He is a very respectful guy, so he is not creating any problems for Middlesbrough. But, in any case, he wants to go to Aston Villa. "It's obvious, and Unai Emery also wants the player. He is really pushing to make it happen. This is why Aston Villa sent a new proposal to Middlesbrough worth around £15million, with add-ons included. "It's an important package for a good talent like Rogers, and I think the conversation will continue in the next hours - even last night and Monday morning - to try to make the deal happen between Monday and Tuesday, and then close everything before the end of the January window. "The conversation is positive, and Aston Villa will insist because they believe he could be a perfect player for Unai Emery."

Ramsey targeted by Newcastle ahead of deadline

Newcastle United have made an approach for Jacob Ramsey despite needing to sanction a big-money departure before being able to pounce, according to The Athletic, while Tottenham Hotspur and Bayern Munich have also made their admiration clear.

The report suggests that Villa do not want to sell their academy graduate - who has made 115 appearances since breaking into the first-team picture - but suitors have been alerted to the fact that they need to raise funds before the end of June to stay compliant with profit and sustainability rules, while offers worth more than £50million will be entertained.

Ramsey still has three-and-a-half years remaining on his £70,000-per-week contract, putting Villa in a strong negotiating position, but they are aware that allowing him to move onto pastures new would allow them to make pure profit as he came through their youth ranks.

The central midfielder, who won the European Championships with England's under-21 side last year, has been limited to just 14 appearances since the campaign got underway after being forced onto the sidelines for a considerable period through injury.