The Frenchman would be in line to secure a lucrative contract if he embarks on a fresh challenge in the Middle East ahead of the new season.

Al-Ittihad have been unwilling to meet Villa's demands despite Diaby making it clear that he is desperate for the two clubs to reach an agreement.

Aston Villa star Moussa Diaby is putting pressure on head coach Unai Emery to sanction his Villa Park departure after setting his sights on bagging a lucrative contract by joining Saudi Pro League big-spenders Al-Ittihad ahead of the fast-approaching new campaign, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Villans have not been afraid to splash the cash during the early stages of the summer transfer window, with Ian Maatsen being the most expensive acquisition after completing a £37.5million switch from Chelsea, but plans have been put in place to draft in further reinforcements before the August 30 deadline.

Douglas Luiz has been Villa's highest-profile outgoing since securing Champions League qualification, with the Brazilian joining Juventus for more than £42million, but Emery and president of football operations Monchi are in danger of seeing another big-name head through the exit door.

Villans Resigned to Diaby Sealing Departure

Winger's determination to join Al-Ittihad is growing

Diaby is pushing to complete a move to Al-Ittihad, according to GMS sources, and his determination to embark on a fresh challenge has resulted in Villa being left resigned to losing his services despite the Saudi Arabian outfit being unwilling to meet their £60million demands.

The 25-year-old winger played a crucial role in the Villans booking their place in the upcoming season's Champions League as he racked up 19 goal contributions over the course of 54 appearances in all competitions during the 2023/24 campaign, but the opportunity to secure a significant pay rise by heading to the Middle East has turned his head.

GMS sources have been informed that Diaby's intentions to leave Villa are growing after he struggled to overtake Leon Bailey in the race for a starting berth during periods of last term, and Emery will be disappointed to see him move onto pastures new if an agreement is eventually reached with Al-Ittihad.

Moussa Diaby's statistical averages per 90 minutes in the Premier League compared to Leon Bailey Moussa Diaby Leon Bailey Percentage of shots on target 40.7 32.0 Shot-creating actions 3.31 3.36 Key passes 1.94 1.67 Assists 0.33 0.28 Goals 0.25 0.28 Statistics correct as of 17/07/2024

The Midlands outfit forked out a club-record fee of £51.9million when they lured the Frenchman away from Bundesliga heavyweights Bayer Leverkusen 12 months ago, and they will not entertain doing business with his admirers unless his price tag is met in the coming weeks.

Although Saudi Arabian clubs have been stubborn when it has come to negotiating big-money transfer fees, GMS sources have learned that Villa are willing to test the waters over whether their stance is going to change as they aim to continue their high-level recruitment drive during the remainder of the transfer window.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Moussa Diaby is the joint-third highest paid player on Aston Villa's books thanks to his £130,000-per-week contract, with Boubacar Kamara and Youri Tielemans being the only teammates on more lucrative terms

Emery Facing Difficulties to Recruit Williams

Spain international has gained interest after winning Euro 2024

GMS sources have been told that Villa will find it difficult to secure Athletic Bilbao talisman Nico Williams as Diaby's replacement as his performances at Euro 2024 raised his status and, having done all the groundwork ahead of a potential bid, his wage expectations will be tough to meet.

The Spain international grabbed his second goal of the tournament as his country overcame England in the final last weekend and, although he has been seriously considered as a potential acquisition at Villa Park, Barcelona and other Champions League competitors are on the hunt for his signature after being described as 'astonishing' by BBC journalist John Bennett.

GMS recently revealed that Williams has a release clause worth in the region of £50million written into his Athletic Bilbao contract, meaning Emery already knows what it would take to enter discussions over personal terms, but the Villans are also looking at alternative targets on the market.

Villa have also been offered Juventus wide-man Federico Chiesa, GMS sources understand, but they are not convinced that he would be a shrewd investment and a switch to Napoli appears more likely as they have emerged as the frontrunners to lure him away from the Allianz Stadium.

Although the Villans have been one of the busiest sides in the transfer market this summer, Diaby's departure would put their scouting and recruitment departments to the test as they would be desperate to recruit a top-level forward ahead of the fast-approaching August 30 deadline.

