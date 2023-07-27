Aston Villa recently announced the signing of former Bayer Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby, but presenter HLTCO believes there could be some question marks around how he could adapt, speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

The French star has shown he has bundles of talent during his time in the Bundesliga, but the Premier League is a different ball game.

Aston Villa news - Moussa Diaby

Diaby signed for the Midlands club for a fee of around £52m last week, as per The Guardian.

The 24-year-old has been a long-term target for Villa, and was identified as Unai Emery's priority attacking addition during the summer transfer window.

After Villa qualified for the Europa Conference League last season, Emery will have been desperate to add some more quality to his squad.

Youri Tielemans and Pau Torres are the other two players to arrive through the door at Villa Park, with all three additions having experience of playing in European competitions, which could be vital heading into the new campaign.

Journalist Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that he believes Diaby will be a 'game changer' for the Villans.

Presenter HLTCO has now offered his verdict on the France international.

What has HLTCO said about Diaby and Aston Villa?

HLTCO has given Villa a lot of praise for the project currently being built at the club.

Although the presenter believes Diaby is an interesting talent, he has questioned whether he can perform at a high level for 90 minutes in the Premier League.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Villa are a very interesting project, from an outsiders perspective. Obviously, Unai Emery has gone in there, got them into Europe.

"I don't think even he would have expected that upon his arrival at Villa Park, and they've really done well, for me, in the transfer market.

"Obviously, Youri Tielemans has come in, Pau Torres from Villarreal. Diaby is one of them players, admittedly, from my limited experience of him, occasionally watching him in the Bundesliga and seeing highlight packages, he's always looked very direct.

"He's an interesting attacking talent, shall we say? I think there are some question marks over whether or not he can do it for 90 minutes from the defensive and attacking side of things in the Premier League.

"But that's a learning curve everyone has to get up to speed with when they come into the fast-paced nature of the English top flight."

Latest Transfer News: Every Rumour, Completed Transfer, And All The Gossip This Window

What's next for Aston Villa?

Although it's been an impressive start to the transfer window for the Premier League side, further reinforcements could be on their way.

Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor recently told GIVEMESPORT that he doesn't expect Villa to slow down after completing a deal to sign Diaby.

One potential incoming to keep an eye on could be former Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who is currently a free agent after leaving the Merseyside club.

Taylor has also revealed to GIVEMESPORT that Villa now have a chance to secure his signature.

The former England international could bring some added depth to their midfield.