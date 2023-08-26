Aston Villa have been boosted in their pursuit of Nuno Tavares as the Arsenal star is interested in heading to Villa Park, but journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT there is a major obstacle to overcome before the deal can be rubber-stamped.

The Villans have been busy in the transfer window, spending in the region of £80million, but head coach Unai Emery could welcome further fresh faces to the Midlands ahead of the September 1 deadline.

Aston Villa transfer news - Nuno Tavares

According to the Daily Mail, Villa have entered discussions with Arsenal after Emery has identified Tavares as a target following his decision to seek defensive reinforcements.

The report suggests the Villans are looking to pounce for the former Portugal under-21 international, who has been restricted to just 28 appearances in a Gunners shirt, as a switch to Nottingham Forest has collapsed.

Transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Tavares is 'there for the taking' after falling out of favour under Arsenal chief Mikel Arteta and a move to the City Ground is no longer on the cards.

But Villa are not the left-back's only suitors as Bundesliga sides Werder Bremen and Wolfsburg have also explored the possibility of striking a deal.

A number of clubs circling for Tavares has led to Arsenal seeking £22million ahead of the fast-approaching deadline.

The 23-year-old's representatives have arrived in London to hold talks over his future, which is likely to lead to an Emirates Stadium exit due to being made available on a permanent deal or a loan with a buy clause.

Aston Villa summer signings Fee Pau Torres (Villarreal) £33m Moussa Diaby (Bayer Leverkusen) Undisclosed Youri Tielemans (Leicester City) Free Rico Richards (West Bromwich Albion) Free Nicolo Zaniolo (Galatasaray) Loan All fees according to Sky Sports

What has Ben Jacobs said about Tavares?

Jacobs understands that Tavares has informed Arsenal of his desire to remain in the Premier League if he embarks on a fresh challenge.

The respected journalist feels Forest being unable to get the deal over the line has opened the door for Villa, but they still need to agree personal terms with the £27,000-per-week earner.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT: "The player has made it clear to Arsenal that he would like to stay in the Premier League, which is why the Aston Villa move is of appeal. For Forest, I think that one is now as good as dead.

"The other thing to say in all of this is just there would still be some work to do on personal terms as well. It's one to watch between now and the end of the window, but things are obviously progressing.

"On the Tavares side, regardless of where he goes, it's clear that he doesn't have a future at Arsenal."

What's next for Aston Villa?

Emery has set his sights on raiding Barcelona as, according to 90min, a Villa approach has been made for Abde Ezzalzouli.

The report suggests the Villans have shown a willingness to put a £17million bid on the table for the Moroccan, but they are facing competition from Bayer Leverkusen and Osasuna, while Barca head coach Xavi is eager to retain his services.

Ezzalzouli grabbed his first goal for the La Liga giants in December and has gone on to secure regular minutes during the early stages of the new campaign.

The 21-year-old winger still has three years remaining on his contract, which allows him to pocket just shy of £5,000-per-week, putting Barcelona in a strong negotiating position.