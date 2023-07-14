Aston Villa are 'leaving no stone unturned' and 'worrying' Nottingham Forest after setting their sights on luring Brennan Johnson to Villa Park, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

Villans boss Unai Emery sealed the acquisition of Pau Torres earlier this week, for an initial fee of £33million, but he is seeking further reinforcements ahead of competing in the Europa Conference League.

Aston Villa transfer news - Brennan Johnson

According to the Telegraph, Villa are considering whether to make an offer for Johnson despite lodging a bid for fellow winger Moussa Diaby.

The report suggests the Wales international is valued at more than £50million by Forest, where he scored 10 goals in 44 appearances last season, but their Midlands neighbours are confident of being able to agree a fee at a lower price.

Steve Cooper's side have already shown that they are determined to hold onto Johnson as they rejected a £30million proposal from Premier League rivals Brentford last month.

Respected journalist Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that it would take 'mega money' to tempt Forest into offloading their talisman before the summer window slams shut.

But it has emerged that the Tricky Trees could consider selling Johnson to ensure they do not break any Financial Fair Play regulations.

What has Dean Jones said about Johnson?

Jones understands that Forest's confidence in being able to hold onto Johnson has deteriorated after Villa have shown an interest.

Although the transfer insider is aware that the Villans are also chasing Bayer Leverkusen's Diaby, along with various other big-names, he feels courting the 22-year-old has left their domestic rivals fearful of losing their prised asset.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: "Villa are leaving no stone unturned in their bid to bring in new attacking talent, and the interest in Brennan Johnson is very unwanted at Nottingham Forest.

"The club are totally determined to keep him and had every confidence that would be the case when Brentford were the only club seriously looking at him. But this is a different vibe. This is more worrying.

"Obviously, he is not the only player being looked at by Villa at the moment, but he is pretty much the only one targeted within the Premier League as it stands. Outside of this, they have looked at taking advantage of Joao Felix’s uncertain situation and also continue to consider Moussa Diaby.

"They’ve checked out Nico Williams, Ferran Torres and I’m also hearing that Samuel Chukwueze has been explored in case his potential switch to AC Milan falls through. At the moment, they are progressing that one though, so Villa might not get the foot in the door they were hoping for.

"I love what Villa are building. I think they are onto a great thing under Emery, and the fact they have had good cashflow for this window has helped them at a time when other teams have not had that luxury.

"There is slight caution around FFP. I know that they can’t go all-out here and just keep throwing more cash at people when making offers, like the ones for Diaby and Johnson, but they are certainly doing all they can to support the manager and make sure their push into Europe for this season is not a one-off."

What's next for Aston Villa?

According to talkSPORT, Villa are facing a fight to keep hold of Emiliano Martinez as new Chelsea head coach Mauricio Pochettino is eager to tempt him to Stamford Bridge.

The report suggests Pochettino is an admirer of the Argentinian, who has been on the Villans' books since sealing a £20million switch from Arsenal in 2020, but negotiating a fee is likely to be a stumbling block.

Villa are in a strong position as Martinez still has four years left on his £120,000-per-week contract, meaning they do not need to lower their demands.

The World Cup winner has kept 39 clean sheets in 112 appearances for his current employers, making the No.1 jersey his own.