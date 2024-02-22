Highlights Aston Villa boss Unai Emery has not been persuaded to make Nicolo Zaniolo's move permanent ahead of his loan spell coming to an end.

Aston Villa are 'not convinced' that they should take advantage of the opportunity to turn Nicolo Zaniolo's loan move to Villa Park into a permanent agreement, and transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT that boss Unai Emery is 'continuing to browse the market' for a potential replacement.

The winger headed to the Midlands in August, but his acquisition was overshadowed by the Villans showing ambition and making Moussa Diaby their club-record signing thanks to striking a £51.9million deal with current Bundesliga table-toppers Bayer Leverkusen.

Zaniolo has found it difficult to break into the forefront of Emery's plans, which resulted in the Spanish tactician dipping into the transfer market once again to prise Morgan Rogers away from Middlesbrough for up to £16million during the early stages of 2024, and there is speculation over whether his time in a Villa shirt could be short-lived.

Zaniolo seeking summer move back to Serie A amid struggles

Zaniolo is keen to seal a return to Serie A after it has become clear that Villa are unlikely to keep him on a permanent basis, according to Italian media outlet Calciomercato, and the uncertainty over his long-term future has resulted in several clubs taking a keen interest ahead of the transfer window reopening for business in the summer.

The report suggests that Fiorentina and Juventus could be potential destinations for the 24-year-old after they previously attempted to swoop in, having seen him score 24 goals and rack up a further 18 assists for Roma, but AC Milan and Napoli are unlikely to head to the negotiating table after going in a different direction behind the scenes and on the pitch.

Although Zaniolo will be frustrated with his lack of game time since swapping Turkish giants Galatasaray for Villa, after being restricted to just 10 starts in all competitions, he has struggled in his attempts to become a constant threat in the final third of the pitch and statistics highlight that fellow wide-man Leon Bailey has been more clinical this season.

Nicolo Zaniolo's statistical averages per 90 minutes compared to Leon Bailey in the Premier League this season Nicolo Zaniolo Leon Bailey Goals 0.17 0.54 Expected goals 0.28 0.26 Shots 3.17 2.77 Shots on target 0.83 0.92 Assists 0.00 0.46 Statistics according to FBref - Correct as of 21/2/2024

Zaniolo will come at a total cost of close to £38million if Villa choose to keep him beyond the end of the campaign, having already forked out an initial loan fee of £4.2million and agreed to bonuses worth up to £1.2million, but he only has two goals to his name in claret and blue.

Respected journalist Ben Jacobs previously told GIVEMESPORT that Monchi played a key role in ensuring the Italy international arrived in the Midlands as Villa's president of football operations built a strong relationship with him during their time at Roma, and he also oversaw his move to the Stadio Olimpico from Inter Milan.

Although Zaniolo suffered a setback during the early stages of his Premier League career, thanks to being under investigation for potential betting breaches, he was not charged with any wrongdoing and, as a result, has remained among Emery's options throughout the season.

Dean Jones - Emery is assessing his options and eyeing a Zaniolo replacement

Jones believes it is increasingly likely that Zaniolo's spell on Villa's books will not be extended beyond the end of the season, resulting in him returning to parent club Galatasaray, as he will struggle to secure regular game time during the remainder of the campaign and his patience could be wearing thin.

The reputable journalist understands that Emery is scouring the market for an alternative option ahead of the summer transfer window, further highlighting that the former Arsenal chief has not been persuaded to take advantage of the chance to seal the Europa Conference League winner's permanent arrival.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"I think it will probably be the case that Zaniolo does leave Villa at the end of his loan spell. I think he is a good player and still has potential to grow into this season if he can get more opportunities, but will he get opportunities? That's the big question for him right now. What will his patience level be like? "I don't know whether it would make much sense from a club or player perspective to turn this into a permanent transfer at the end of the season. "We know that Aston Villa are continuing to browse the market for potential options for the summer, and I think that means they're not convinced on signing Zaniolo at this point in time."

Villa facing battle to hold onto Watkins amid Arsenal interest

Arsenal are contemplating whether to make a move for Aston Villa marksman Ollie Watkins in the summer, according to Spanish sources, after Gunners boss Mikel Arteta has notified the hierarchy that it is urgent to draft in a prolific striker ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

The report suggests that the 28-year-old has caught the north Londoners' eye with his performances this season, having found the back of the net 18 times and provided his teammates with a further 12 assists in 35 outings, but the Villans could demand up to £86million as they are desperate to fend off suitors.

Watkins committed his long-term future to Villa in October, when he penned a £130,000-per-week contract which is not due to expire until the summer of 2028, which has put his current employers in a strong negotiating position ahead of potential bids being put on the table.

Sunday People chief sports writer Neil Moxley previously told GIVEMESPORT that the England international is a reliable presence in the final third of the pitch, which would result in Emery being unwilling to sanction his exit unless a lucrative offer is made as it will be challenging to find a direct replacement who matches his firepower.

Watkins has been on Villa's books since sealing a then-club record move worth £33million from Brentford in September 2020, and he has gone on to make himself a fans' favourite and one of the first names on the team sheet thanks to his prolific form.