Aston Villa forward Ollie Watkins is attracting interest from a big club in England, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 27-year-old has enjoyed a sensational second half of the season, coinciding with the appointment of Unai Emery.

Aston Villa news - Ollie Watkins

Watkins, who is earning £75k-a-week at Villa, is currently eighth in the Premier League top goalscorer charts with 14 strikes this season.

After an impressive spell under Emery this campaign, Villa now have an excellent chance of qualifying for Europe, despite their early struggles under Steven Gerrard.

Watkins' goals have, of course, contributed immensely to their upturn in form.

Journalist Pete O'Rourke recently suggested to GIVEMESPORT that Watkins was in the 'form of his life' at the moment.

It's understood that Watkins is looking to agree a new contract at Villa Park, despite the prospect of bigger clubs looking to sign the England international.

What has Jones said about Watkins?

Jones has suggested that he'd be surprised if Watkins was looking to leave the club, but he does reveal how a big club in England are showing an interest.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Villa won’t welcome speculation around him because Emery will want a settled side going into next season - and if I am totally honest I would be surprised if Watkins looked to get out right now.

"Sometimes when a player gets momentum like he’s found, you just have to accept that this environment is working for you and ride that wave. There are many ups and downs in the career of a striker, so you have to make the most of moments when goals are flowing.

"I think the only reason he would look to leave is if one of the big six made a play for him, it’s hard not to have your head turned in moments like that. I have heard whispers about a big club in England looking at him recently so we will have to see if anything comes of that and who it is.

"Arsenal have been linked with him before so there could be something in that as we get towards the summer, but in his mind all the focus will be on making sure he keeps scoring all the way into the last game of the season."

Who is showing an interest in Watkins?

The Daily Mirror have recently reported that German club Bayern Munich are considering a move for Watkins as an alternative to Harry Kane.

Football Transfers have also reported that Arsenal are interested in Watkins, but you'd imagine game time would be limited at the Gunners due to Gabriel Jesus.

Elsewhere, Football Insider claimed earlier in the season that Everton were keeping tabs on the Villa striker, but you'd imagine their difficult situation at the moment wouldn't be attractive to Watkins.