Villans boss Unai Emery has acted fast in an attempt to find a replacement by reaching a verbal agreement with Hellas Verona for Cyril Ngonge.

Transfer insider Dean Jones believes Duran's position at Villa Park is 'fragile' after struggling to make an impact since his move from Chicago Fire.

Aston Villa are 'open to losing' Jhon Duran after his place at Villa Park has become 'fragile', and transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT how boss Unai Emery's pursuit of Hellas Verona frontman Cyril Ngonge is a clear indication of the Midlands outfit's plans for the remainder of the winter window.

Having shown plenty of ambition thanks to shattering their club-record outlay by parting with £51.9million in order to draft Moussa Diaby in from Bayer Leverkusen during the summer, the Villans have built on their qualification for the Europa Conference League by moving into an unexpected title race.

But Emery, who has led Villa to 34 victories from his first 56 matches at the helm, has another opportunity to freshen up his squad ahead of the February 1 deadline as he bids to keep remote hopes of being crowned the Premier League champions alive.

Serie A giants battling for Duran as Villa reach agreement

Serie A giants AC Milan have entered discussions with Villa over signing Duran before the winter window slams shut, according to Football Insider, and they have emerged as the favourites to clinch his signature if Emery gives the green light for him to move onto pastures new.

But the report suggests the Rossoneri are facing stiff competition from arch-rivals Inter Milan after they have also initiated talks over what it would take to land the Colombia international, who has been restricted to just 145 minutes of Premier League action this season.

Duran has struggled to secure regular game time thanks to first-choice striker Ollie Watkins making the position his own, and it has led to Premier League rivals - along with sides in Germany and Spain - monitoring his situation ahead of potentially heading to the negotiating table.

Jhon Duran's Aston Villa career in numbers Appearances 33 Goals 4 Assists 1 Yellow cards 6 Sent off 0 Statistics according to Transfermarkt - Correct as of 4/1/2024

Sunday People chief sports writer Neil Moxley recently told GIVEMESPORT that the 20-year-old could be at risk of falling further down the pecking order if he does not show signs of improvement at Bodymoor Heath, thanks to Villa having the financial backing to draft in an alternative option, and it appears that Emery has gone down that route.

It is understood that the Villans have verbally agreed an £8.6million deal with Italian outfit Hellas Verona for Ngonge, but there are fears that he may prefer to stay in Serie A and join Fiorentina instead of heading to the Premier League for the first time in his career.

The 23-year-old Belgian has got his name on the scoresheet five times in 19 appearances this term, while also providing a further two assists for his teammates, and his arrival at Villa Park could end Duran's hopes of turning his career around in the Midlands.

Although Jones believes Villa's pursuit of Ngonge highlights that Emery is keen to bolster his centre forward options during the remainder of the window, there are doubts over whether a leading name will be open to joining the high-flyers due to it being difficult to remove Watkins as one of the first names on the team sheet.

The respected journalist also understands that the Villans are willing to sell Duran, who joined in a £18million switch from Major League Soccer side Chicago Fire 12 months ago, to make room in the squad for a potential addition.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"It’s interesting that Villa are being linked with Ngonge because it has started to seem like they really are in the market for a new forward. "I think it’s unrealistic to expect a big-name striker to come in as it is very clear that Ollie Watkins is the focal point of the side, and he has been delivering at a good rate across this season and building good relations with the players around him, like Moussa Diaby and Leon Bailey. "But this does lead me to wonder if Duran’s place at the club is fragile. I have heard a few whispers recently that he is someone that they could be open to losing."

Villa courting O'Riley after scouts watch him in action

Villa are mulling over whether to test Celtic's resolve by launching a bid for Matt O'Riley after sending scouts to watch him in Champions League action for the Scottish giants, according to Sky Sports, but they are facing stiff competition despite the central midfielder being priced upwards of £25million.

The report suggests domestic rivals West Ham United, along with PSV Eindhoven and Atletico Madrid, have also been keeping tabs on the Denmark international - who has been at Parkhead since completing a £1.5million switch from Milton Keynes Dons in January 2022 - while Inter Milan are attempting to steal a march on fellow suitors by preparing to launch an initial loan offer which includes an obligation to buy.

Although transfer insider Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Villa may be frustrated in their initial attempts to land O'Riley due to him wanting to remain loyal to Celtic, he refused to rule out the possibility of a summer move being on the cards.

Tottenham Hotspur, Brentford and Brighton & Hove Albion have also been linked as they formulate their plans ahead of the deadline, but the reigning Scottish Premiership champions have already shown they are willing to knock back offers which do not meet their demands.

Celtic snubbed a bid from Leeds United during the closing stages of the summer transfer window, with the Yorkshire side looking to boost their chances of earning an immediate return to the Premier League, while Serie A side Bologna also failed when they put a proposal on the table in August.