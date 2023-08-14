Aston Villa star Philippe Coutinho is 'probably the favourite' to seal a Villa Park exit ahead of the transfer deadline, but talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook has told GIVEMESPORT that he cannot rule out the possibility of another big-name attacker moving onto pastures new.

Although the Villans have not been afraid to splash the cash since the summer window opened for business - with more than £75million being spent on reinforcements - boss Unai Emery could still sanction further incomings and outgoings before September 1.

Aston Villa transfer news - Philippe Coutinho

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, an unnamed Qatari club has asked to be kept informed of what it would take to prise Coutinho away from Villa.

The Italian journalist suggests the creative midfielder, who sealed a permanent switch worth £17million from Barcelona last year, could head through the exit door if a suitable proposal is put on the table after he has also gained interest from big-spending Saudi Arabian sides.

Coutinho is not at the forefront of Emery's plans, which was emphasised by him only being handed a three-minute cameo appearance when he came off the bench during Villa's opening day defeat to Newcastle United on Saturday.

Ex-Villans chief Steven Gerrard has been keen on sealing a reunion with the 31-year-old at Al-Ettifaq, while transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that he 'will be amazed' if a move to the Saudi Pro League is not rubber-stamped.

Turkish giants Besiktas have also shown interest in Coutinho by lodging a loan offer, which included an option to make the switch permanent for £6.9million, but Villa snubbed the proposal.

The Brazil international, who has racked up nine goal contributions in 42 appearances for the Midlands outfit, is among his current employers' highest earners.

What has Alex Crook said about Coutinho?

Crook believes Coutinho is more likely to move onto pastures new than Leon Bailey, who Villa are prepared to sell for more than £20million after attracting interest from Al-Nassr.

But the talkSPORT reporter feels the Jamaican may still head through the exit door after failing to live up to expectations at Villa Park.

Crook told GIVEMESPORT: "There are bigger names higher up the list [to leave Villa instead of Bailey]. Coutinho is still there at the moment, but he is wanted in Saudi Arabia, so I think he's probably the favourite to go.

"They could get him off the wage bill and maybe he will link up with Gerrard over in the Middle East.

"It's not worked out for Bailey. He hasn't managed to stay fit and when he has, his numbers aren't great. I don't see him as a first-team regular, but I guess the question is where is he going to go? Who is going to pay Villa back some of what they signed him for?"

What's next for Aston Villa?

Emery may dip into the transfer market for a new central defender as, according to The Guardian, Tyrone Mings is unlikely to play again this season after sustaining an anterior cruciate ligament injury during the thumping defeat at Newcastle on Saturday.

The report suggests the England international, whose dreams of featuring at Euro 2024 may have been left in tatters, is set to miss between seven and nine months of action after undergoing surgery.

Mings will be forced to go under the knife after scans showed he suffered significant damage to his knee, which forced him to be stretchered off at St James' Park.

The 30-year-old has taken to social media to thank fans for their messages of support and also reaffirm that he will 'give everything off the pitch to come back even better'.

Mings has made 166 appearances in a Villa shirt, scoring eight goals and providing a further nine assists along the way.