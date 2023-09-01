Aston Villa’s imminent sale of Philippe Coutinho to Al Duhail could provide scope to consider “one more exciting deal” at Villa Park, as transfer insider Dean Jones provides GIVEMESPORT with his verdict on the transfer.

Unai Emery could add another face to his Villans squad before this evening’s deadline.

Aston Villa transfer news – Philippe Coutinho

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Aston Villa and Al Duhail are ironing out the final details to allow Coutinho to sign for the Qatari outfit today. The Middle Eastern side had agreed personal terms with the Brazilian a week ago, with the 31-year-old refusing to listen to offers from Real Betis and Besiktas. Coutinho joined Villa from Barcelona last summer for £17m after impressing on an initial loan move in the season prior. However, the £125,000 per-week earner struggled to recapture that form and found opportunities limited under Emery, who replaced Steven Gerrard as head coach last summer.

The Villans have made four senior signings this summer, with Youri Tielemans, Pau Torres, Moussa Diaby and Nicolo Zaniolo arriving at Villa Park across the window. The West Midlands giants will make a fifth when they confirm the loan arrival of centre-back Clement Lenglet from Barcelona today.

Aston Villa summer signings Fee Pau Torres (Villarreal) £33m Moussa Diaby (Bayer Leverkusen) Undisclosed Youri Tielemans (Leicester City) Free Rico Richards (West Bromwich Albion) Free Nicolo Zaniolo (Galatasaray) Loan All fees according to Sky Sports

What has Jones said about Aston Villa and Coutinho?

Jones claims that the sale of Coutinho could enable Villa to make another signing, with the deal providing the attacking midfielder with some “relief.”

The transfer insider told GIVEMESPORT: “Villa told Coutinho they would not be counting on him this season and that it would be best to seek a new challenge, so his representatives had to find something for him. He seemed a player destined for Saudi Arabia, given his profile, and opportunities were explored, but in the end, the move to Qatar became the priority.

“It should provide him with some relief, and more than that, from a Villa standpoint, this exit opens a new world for them to explore on deadline day. It means there is some scope for them to consider one more exciting deal that fans have been craving.”

Read More: The Latest Transfer News, Rumours, Gossip And Done Deals This Transfer Window

What next for Aston Villa today?

With Coutinho’s wages off the books, Villa could seal another deal in the coming hours. Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT that the Villans could make an attacking addition at Villa Park after their recent but unsuccessful interest in Barcelona’s Ansu Fati and Lyon’s Rayan Cherki.

According to 90min, Arsenal have rejected Chelsea’s approach to sign winger Emile Smith-Rowe, but Newcastle United and Villa remain interested in the 23-year-old. Emery hopes to have a squad capable of competing on a Premier League and Europa Conference League front when the transfer window slams shut this evening.