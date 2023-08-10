Aston Villa star Philippe Coutinho has 'huge potential' to leave Villa Park and transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT the Brazilian's expected destination.

Having booked their place in the upcoming season's Europa Conference League, Villans boss Unai Emery has spent more than £75million on fresh talent, but he is also looking to offload some players he has deemed surplus to requirements ahead of the September 1 transfer deadline.

Aston Villa transfer news - Philippe Coutinho

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, an unnamed Qatari club has asked to be informed what it would take to tempt Villa into selling Coutinho.

The Italian journalist suggests the creative midfielder, who has racked up nine goal contributions in 41 appearances for the Villans, could head through the exit door ahead of the summer window slamming shut if a suitable proposal is put on the table after he has also gained interest from big-spending Saudi Arabian sides.

It is understood that former Villa chief Steven Gerrard has been keen on sealing a reunion at Al-Ettifaq, but Coutinho has remained in the Midlands with the start of the new Premier League season just days away.

Although Turkish giants Besiktas lodged a loan offer last month, which included an option to make the move permanent for £6.9million, Villa snubbed the proposal.

Despite Emery opting to hold onto Coutinho for now, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor recently told GIVEMESPORT that his exit could still be on the cards.

Injuries and a lack of form restricted the former Liverpool man to just 22 outings last term, having sealed a permanent switch worth £17million from Barcelona.

What has Dean Jones said about Coutinho?

Jones believes there is a strong possibility of Coutinho embarking on a fresh challenge away from Villa as he is open-minded over his future.

The respected journalist is confident that the 31-year-old, who is among his current employers' highest earners thanks to being on a £125,000-per-week contract, will head to Saudi Arabia.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: "There is huge potential for Coutinho to leave Villa, but that is mainly due to the fact that everyone is very open-minded about how this pans out.

"I have to say I will be amazed if he does not end up in the Saudi Pro League. He’s absolutely prime meat for them during a recruitment push like the one they are on, and he’s already had a couple of offers put on the table.

"It’s a pretty sad story with him, that he can’t be trusted to perform regularly at the top level anymore, but that’s just the way it is."

What's next for Aston Villa?

Douglas Luiz may be on his way out of Villa as, according to Football Insider, landing Leeds United defensive midfielder Tyler Adams could result in Emery sanctioning his exit.

The report suggests north London rivals Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are keen on the 25-year-old, who made 40 appearances as the Villans sealed their return to continental action last season.

Luiz has been on Villa's books since completing a £15million move from Manchester City in 2019, while his contract situation also leaves his current employers in a strong negotiating position.

That is because the Brazil international still has three years remaining on his £75,000-per-week deal, so Emery is not under pressure to cash in.

Arsenal are long-term admirers of Luiz and lodged three bids worth up to £25million last year, but Villa remained resolute and held onto their man.