Highlights Emi Martinez's impressive performances at the World Cup and for Aston Villa have attracted interest from other clubs.

Martinez's contract with Villa runs until 2027, giving the club a strong negotiating position if an offer comes to the table.

Despite previous doubts and potential friction, Martinez is likely to stay at Villa due to their success and competitiveness in Europe.

Aston Villa goalkeeper Emi Martinez has kicked on since signing for the Midlands club and journalist Dean Jones has now provided an update to GIVEMESPORT on his future, discussing some potential friction between him and the management.

Martinez has attracted interest from other clubs in the past and his displays at the World Cup has raised his profile in the game. The former Arsenal man won the international tournament with Argentina and also received the Golden Glove award. This season, Martinez has continued his fine form and is a key reason behind Villa's early success, especially in the Premier League.

Unai Emery's side found themselves sitting in fourth place in England's top flight before their fixture against Manchester City on Wednesday night, which is a sensational achievement considering some of the sides competing for Champions League places.

Emi Martinez has attracted interest

After winning the World Cup and becoming a key player for the Villans, other sides were bound to have their heads turned by the Argentine goalkeeper. Journalist Ben Jacobs previously told GIVEMESPORT that Chelsea were keeping an eye on Martinez ahead of the most recent summer transfer window. The Blues opted to bring in Robert Sanchez from Brighton & Hove Albion in the end, so a move for Martinez failed to materialise.

Reports have also suggested that Bundesliga side Bayern Munich are monitoring the Villa number one ahead of a potential move. Despite interest from some of the biggest clubs around Europe, Villa Park could be the ideal place for Martinez to be at the moment. The Midlands club are competing in Europe and are chasing the Champions League places, so leaving might not be in his best interests.

Emi Martinez vs Premier League goalkeepers - 2023/2024 Output Squad ranking Starts 13 =13th Save percentage 67.2% 13th Percentage of crosses stopped 10.6% 4th Pass success rate 88% 6th Post-shot expected goals +/- +2.7 5th Clean sheets 2 =12th Stats according to FBref

Martinez's £120k-a-week contract doesn't expire until 2027, so Villa are in a strong negotiating position if an interested club does come to the table with an offer. With Villa in Europe and pushing to finish in the top four, they are under no pressure to sell certain players and instead are likely to continue strengthening their squad in the upcoming transfer windows.

The Argentina international won't want to depart and become a number two at another club, so remaining at Villa Park appears to be the more likely conclusion to his future.

Dean Jones verdict

Jones has suggested that if Martinez was to leave Villa, he would have expected it to happen by now when his value was at its peak after the World Cup. The journalist adds that there were previous doubts surrounding the future of Martinez with some potential friction between him and the management, but he's stayed to this point and Villa are in a strong position. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...