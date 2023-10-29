Highlights Playing in Europe and the success under Unai Emery make Aston Villa an attractive club for potential signings.

Emery's impact on transfers has led to the arrival of higher-profile players at Villa Park.

Villa will need to be smart with their reinforcements and focus on keeping their current stars to avoid being left behind by Premier League rivals.

Aston Villa's transfer plan has changed over the last few years alongside their success on the pitch, and journalist Dean Jones has provided an update to GIVEMESPORT on the type of signing we could see from the Midlands club in the future.

Playing in Europe always helps when looking to attract players to the club, but the overall success under Unai Emery is bound to tempt any potential targets to make the move to Villa Park. The turnaround since Emery arrived has been astonishing, and he's yet to even have a full season at the helm.

Unai Emery has had an impact on transfers at Villa Park

If we take a look at the profile of players that have arrived at Villa Park since Emery's tenure began, it's a drastic improvement in comparison to previous managers. The likes of Moussa Diaby, Pau Torres, and Nicolo Zaniolo are all players who have spent the majority of their careers competing in Europe and often in the Champions League.

Emery won a league title with Paris Saint-Germain and multiple domestic cups with the French club. His most impressive achievement, however, is lifting the Europa League trophy four times - three with Sevilla and once with Villarreal. This kind of pedigree means the Spanish manager is someone that players from around Europe will be desperate to play for, due to his winning mentality which has brought him so much success in his career.

The Villans have to be smart with their reinforcements, however, and Sunday People journalist Neil Moxley has told GIVEMESPORT that signing a player like Marcos Acuna would be unnecessary. Emery has Lucas Digne and Alex Moreno to choose from at left-back, and signing players for the sake of it could have a detrimental impact.

The Midlands club have been linked to some high-profile players in the last few months, which would have been hard to believe a few years ago when Villa were battling to get back into the Premier League after being relegated to the Championship. Fast forward to now, Villa are one of the most attractive prospects in England's top flight due to the upward trajectory the club are now on.

Jones has suggested that we're at a stage where Emery has given them a great chance of signing any player they want. The journalist adds that the impact he has made in such a short space of time is remarkable. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

"I think their progress under Unai Emery has given them a great chance of signing whoever they want to sign to be honest. He's been just a breath of fresh air to that club to have such an impact on the team's results and performances in such as short space of time is just unbelievable, considering where this team were at under Steven Gerrard and the direction this club were heading in. He's done a remarkable job to take a group and inflict his own personal style on them."

January transfer plans for the Midlands club

As we head towards the January transfer window, Emery and his recruitment team will be working behind the scenes to figure out what areas of the pitch they will be hoping to bring reinforcements in. Although the performances have been impressive so far and we might not be seeing a clear position of weakness, in order to avoid being left behind their Premier League rivals, the Villans will have to continue making additions in the transfer market.

A main focus could be to ensure they keep hold of their current stars. With the players performing so well, the clubs could start circling. Journalist Moxley recently told GIVEMESPORT that midfielder Douglas Luiz could have his head turned if a big club comes knocking in the January transfer window.

Douglas Luiz - vs Aston Villa Premier League squad 2023/24 Output Squad rank Overall rating 7.00 =2nd Goals 3 2nd Yellow cards 4 =1st Shots per game 2 =3rd Pass success rate 87.1% 6th Average passes per game 53.1 2nd Tackles per game 2.3 3rd Fouled per game 1.6 =2nd Stats according to WhoScored

The Brazilian has been exceptional in the middle of the park under Emery this campaign, and according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal remain interested in securing his signature. The Gunners aren't alone in their interest in Luiz, with journalist Ben Jacobs revealing to GIVEMESPORT during the summer that Liverpool held internal talks regarding the former Manchester City midfielder.