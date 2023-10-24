Highlights Aston Villa history-maker Douglas Luiz is on Arsenal's radar ahead of the transfer window reopening at the turn of the year.

The Brazilian became the first Villans star to score in six consecutive home Premier League fixtures when he found the back of the net against West Ham United last weekend.

Luiz was also the subject of three bids from Arsenal last year, only for Villa to hold firm and refuse to cash in.

Aston Villa 'can be reasonably comfortable' over their chances of keeping Douglas Luiz at Villa Park as he is 'very happy' with the progress being made under head coach Unai Emery, but transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT the figure which could be enough to sanction the Brazilian's departure.

Having headed to the Midlands in a £15million switch from Manchester City four years ago, the defensive midfielder has become one of the first names on the team sheet and played a key role in the Villans getting the campaign off to a flying start.

Luiz also wrote his name into the history books when he became the first Villa player to score in six consecutive home Premier League fixtures thanks to finding the back of the net twice as his side stormed to an 11th consecutive victory at Villa Park by sweeping West Ham United aside last weekend.

Luiz identified as January target by Premier League rivals

Luiz's impressive form has resulted in Arsenal's interest refusing to go away having previously failed to tempt Villa into sanctioning his departure, according to 90min, with Gunners boss Mikel Arteta and sporting director Edu known to be long-term admirers.

The report suggests the Spanish tactician is keen to reunite with the 25-year-old - who has already got his name on the scoresheet six times in 14 appearances this season - having worked with him at Manchester City, but he is facing an uphill battle as the Villans are unwilling to entertain offers in January and his target is committed to his current club.

Arsenal's advances come as little surprise as they attempted to lure Luiz away from Villa Park during the final hours of last year's summer transfer window, but Villa held firm and rejected three bids worth up to £25million.

Aston Villa's top five performers in the Premier League this season by average match rating Ollie Watkins 7.49 Douglas Luiz 7.20 Moussa Diaby 7.03 Matty Cash 7.02 Jacob Ramsey 6.98 All figures according to WhoScored

The Midlands outfit are in a strong negotiating position as the former Girona loanee committed his long-term future to the club by penning a new four-year contract, which is understood to be worth £75,000-per-week, a matter of weeks after the switch to the Emirates Stadium failed to come to fruition.

Manchester City's buyback option has also expired, while it is believed that there is not a sell-on clause which would allow the reigning Premier League champions to profit if Luiz moves onto pastures new, which comes as an additional boost for Villa.

But, in a potential blow for Emery, Sunday People chief sports writer Neil Moxley recently told GIVEMESPORT that the South American's head could be turned if a side regularly challenging for silverware heads to the negotiating table.

Jones believes Luiz will not agitate for a move away from Villa as he is content under Emery's tutelage, particularly after his importance has allowed him to shatter a club-record.

But, with Arsenal continuing to monitor his situation, the respected journalist feels the Villans will not entertain selling the midfield enforcer for less than £70million as they attempt to ward off interest from the north Londoners.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"Obviously, he had his chance at Manchester City, which was tough for him. It didn't really work out, but that wasn't really a reflection upon him. It was just a situation that was tough. "He has had interest from Arsenal, which they're still keeping an eye on, but there is no expectation anytime soon that Aston Villa are going to cash in on Douglas Luiz. He seems very happy with the environment that Emery has built, so I think Villa can be reasonably comfortable right now with keeping him at the club. "When you talk about what his value might be, he has got to be at least £70million in this market because he is dominating games from the centre of the park and playing in the Premier League, which automatically has a premium. "I'd say £70million has got to be your starting point for a player like that. Then you start to move up from there and try to negotiate, but Aston Villa don't even want any sort of talks like that to happen. Let's see if they can keep hold of him for this season and beyond."

£150k-a-week Villa star refutes bust-up claims

Youri Tielemans has insisted that his relationship with Emery is not strained, according to The Times, but he has admitted he is keen to secure regular game time instead of being limited to substitute appearances.

The Belgium international penned a £150,000-per-week contract when he headed to Villa Park following the expiry of his Leicester City deal in the summer, but the early stages of his career in new surroundings have not gone to plan.

Tielemans is still searching for his first Premier League start of the season, having been restricted to just 147 minutes of action in the competition, and a frustrating period on the periphery has led to him holding showdown talks with Emery.

Read more: 3 players Aston Villa could sign after Vissel Kobe partnership

It is understood that Atletico Madrid and Real Sociedad are closely monitoring the central midfielder's situation ahead of the January transfer window, although his lengthy contract and price tag could prove to be major stumbling blocks ahead of a potential switch to Spain.

Reputable reporter Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that Tielemans may have to consider his future as he looks to nail down a place in Belgium's squad ahead of Euro 2024.